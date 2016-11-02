Muslim Beauty Blogger Nura Afia Is Now a CoverGirl Brand Ambassador 

Beauty is all about inclusivity and diversity, and CoverGirl is demonstrating that powerful and important message with the brand’s new lineup of brand ambassadors. Shortly after announcing James Charles as the first ever male CoverGirl (check out his work on Instagram, you won’t be disappointed), the brand has announced yet another addition to the family, Muslim beauty blogger Nura Afia.

If you’re not familiar with Nura Afia but have a thing for matte lipstick and smoky eye inspiration pictures, CoverGirl just introduced you to your new favorite vlogger. She boasts over 200,000 subscribers on YouTube and creates videos like easy-to-follow makeup tutorials, product reviews, and haul segments.

She kicks off her partnership with CoverGirl as a member of the SoLashy by blastPro Mascara campaign family, where she joins other celebrities spokespeople and influencers including James Charles, Sofia Vergara, Amy Pham, Katy Perry, and Chloe and Halle Bailey in a message of #LashEquality.

RELATED: The 10 Most Popular Drugstore Eyeshadows on Amazon Right Now

Bravo to CoverGirl for celebrating diverse beauty, and we only hope that more brands follow suit with this message of beauty equality.