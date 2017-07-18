The Most Underrated Eyebrow Product, According to a Famous Brow Guru

When Anastasia Soare talks about eyebrows, you sit down and file away every single little thing she says. The beauty guru is the founder of Anastasia of Beverly Hills, a company synonymous with amazing brows and cult-classic products that celebrities and their glam squads swear by. She’s also the woman responsible for shaping Kim Kardashian West’s eyebrows, if that legitimizes our obsession.

We had the chance to chat with the pro about common eyebrow mistakes at the COSMOPROF Beauty Convention in Las Vegas, and she shared all her thoughts on faux pas, her own routine, and much more.

For starters, she wants everyone to quit it already with the tweezing "You know what the biggest mistake that I see? Women are tweezing their eyebrows overall, thinking that they get a higher arch," she explained. "And that’s not the case. The eyebrow needs to be long."

The next big issue is when it comes to filling them in. Soare told us that you should always fill in your eyebrows from underneath, not the top, and you should start from the middle of the brow and work your way out. The outer portion of the brow can handle more pigment, while she said you should always go super natural with the beginning of the brow with a lighter color. "Always try to be very light-handed and you could always build up," she noted.

While the pro obviously stresses the value of a good pencil, there's another item she uses on her own brows on the reg. Of the most underrated eyebrow products, she agreed clear eyebrow gel tops the list.

After filling in her brows with the Brow Definer ($23; sephora.com), she says she opts for clear gel to hold them in place and then moves onto a contour or a highlighter.

As for gel brow gel, we can sing many praises. The product secures a brushed-up look and can even defines the filled in feature even more.

On top of Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel ($22; sephora.com), we recommend Chantecaille Full Brow Perfecting Gel ($40; nordstrom.com) and Make Up For Ever Brow Gel ($20; sephora.com).