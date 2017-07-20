This Is the Most Popular Lipstick on Polyvore—and It's Not MAC

While MAC stole the hearts of Polyvore users over in 2016, they seem to stray from their favorite brand when it comes to lipstick. So what topped Ruby Woo or a nude number? Nars.

The online fashion and beauty community released the five most popular lipsticks right now, and Nars Audacious Lipstick ($34; sephora.com) grabbed the gold. If you’re unfamiliar with the formula, listen up and prep your wallets. It’s a long-lasting and incredibly comfortable formula that imparts a satin finish with big time color payoff. Lana, a rorange is an InStyle favorite, along with Juliette, a coral shade.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

As for the rest of the list? You’ll be shocked to know that a Kylie Lip Kit didn’t make the cut at all. Lime Crime Velvetine Liquid Lipstick ($20; limecrime.com) came in second, while Dolce and Gabbana Dolce Matte Lipstick ($38; nordstrom.com) finished in third. Fourth and fifth? Givenchy Beauty Le Rouge Lipstick ($37; sephora.com) and Sigma Power Stick in Spades Pink ($25; nordstrom.com).

Need a new tube? You can shop the Polyvore picks below.

VIDEO: The Hottest Lipstick Trends Through the Decades