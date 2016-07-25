The MOST Iconic Lipstick Moments in Movie History 

Plus how to get the look RN. 

Roxanne Adamiyatt
Jul 25, 2016

If you're ever looking for some no-fail beauty inspo, turn to the movies... especially for the lipstick. There has been no medium quite like film to inspire great lipstick moments. And since we are OBSESSED with lipstick, we thought why not pull together some of our favorite lipstick moments from our favorite movies to give you all the inspo you could ever need.

Buckle up, you're going to want e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g. 

Pulp Fiction (1994)

I can hardly think of a character who has made such an incredible entrance in a movie as Uma Thurman as Mrs. Mia Wallace in the cult classic Pulp Fiction. That moment was so huge for her that it also caused her lipstick and nail polish to set off a trend of vampy lips and manis that practically owned 1994. She wanted to dance, and she wanted to win... and win she did. If you're looking to copy her look (and maybe her sick dance moves), reach for Maybelline Color Sensational Loaded Bold Lipstick in Raging Raisin. It's the perfect brown red and it's sure to make you feel like a bad b*tch. 

Legally Blonde (2001) 

Elle Wood single-handedly proved to us all that revenge is a dish best served cold... with a Harvard law degree and the brightest pink lipstick possible. She stood up for her friends, she kept her word (as is expected of a Delta Nu), and she stayed true to herself. Whenever we want to channel her girl power mantra, we just swipe on Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Menace. It's like a pep in your step, packaged neatly in a tube. Exercise creates endorphins and endorphins make you happy. But, like, so does this lipstick. 

The Graduate (1967)

Here's to you, Mrs. Robinson... but also cheers to your perfect nude lipstick. No wonder she was able to seduce her daughter's suitor. With a nude lip that good, just about anything is possible. If you're looking to channel perhaps the most notorious cougar of all time (Simon and Garfunkel song not included), we suggest you swipe on bareMinerals Gen Nude Radiant Lipstick in Nudist. It's a gorgeous retro beige-peach. Pop this on and maybe a pair of thigh-highs and a garter belt and you'll be feeling like a regular minx. Have mercy. 

And God Created Woman (1956)

Basically, this movie is a classic for one reason and one reason only: Brigitte Bardot redefined the femme fatale in a single glance at the camera. She plays a woman who does as she pleases, inspiring all of us to do what we bloody want too. But even better is her perfect "my lips but better" lip color. No wonder everyone found her irresistible. For your own version of that, we suggest Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Stoned Rose. It's gorgeous and will make your kisser just so, well, kissable. 

Great Expectations (1998)

In this modern re-telling of the classic Dickens' novel, Gwyneth Paltrow's brown lipstick steals the show. She inspires Finn to make something of himself, and honestly, we cannot blame him. When I'm looking to feel like a master game-player and perhaps a little dangerous and unattainable, just like GP's character Estella, I dab on Maybelline Loaded Bolds Lipstick in Coffee Addiction. And then I go break hearts. As one does, you know? 

Breakfast at Tiffanys (1961)

Holly Golightly (played by Audrey Hepburn) will always be the leading lady so adorable that it breaks your heart. An undeniable wild thing, we follow her through her many romances. But the one thing that stays constant? Her amazing peachy pink lip that is as fresh and delightful as she is. If you're protecting yourself from bad news or even if you just want to look divine, pick up Bite Beauty's Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Meringue, and then go stand on Fifth Ave at 5 AM. You will be magic! 

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

One look at Elizabeth Taylor in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and you cannot help but think to yourself how glorious it is to be a woman—that's how beautiful she is. And her lipstick? Well, it's just as fiery as her character. Just one swipe of Maybelline Color Jolt Intense Lip Paint in Orange Outburst (the perfect '50s style coral) and you'll be slinking around seducing everyone in sight. Go on with your bad self.

Beetlejuice (1988)

So this selection is probably the wildcard of the lot, but I can't help it. I'm really into black lipstick and Beetlejuice is a great movie. If you're feeling daring or maybe just a little cooky, put on Maybelline Color Sensational Loaded Bolds Lipstick in Pitch Black, and watch how it actually instantly whitens your teeth and brightens the rest of your complexion. Yeah it's daring, but you only live once. 

Some Like It Hot (1959)

So this movie is Monroe at her very finest—not to mention its a roaring romp in the best way possible. Endlessly entertaining AND the perfect flapper lip inspo. Need we say more? Opt for a darker red like Maybelline Loaded Bolds Smoking Red, and then do your best shimmy. 

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Let's face it: At some point or another, we've all been Molly Ringwald's character Samantha from Sixteen Candles. Being a teenager is hard, and while we probably don't want to relive it, you may want to channel that youth, or maybe daydream about Jake Ryan. And when you do, you best do it while wearing a fresh pink lip just like our heroine. Perhaps a sheer mauve like TMI from Urban Decay. You'll be unforgettable, unlike Samantha's 16th birthday. 

