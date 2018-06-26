Is Weed the Secret to Your Best Eyebrows Ever?

Weed is having a moment, and it's not because Canada just legalized it. Cannabis is currently beauty's buzziest ingredient with a laundry list of face oils, bath bombs, and lip balms incorporating the hemp-harvested ingredient in recent months.

Makeup brands are getting in on the trend, too. After launching the first-ever CBD oil-infused mascara this spring, Milk Makeup is following up with a sister product, Kush Fiber Brow Gel ($18; MilkMakeup.com).

Similar to the brand's mascara, the brow gel's vegan formula has heart-shaped fibers that latch on to individual hairs so that they appear thicker from all angles without any flaking. The CBD oil conditions brows so that they're softer, stronger, and never stiff.

There are three shades to choose from for a light wash of color, plus clear for days when you just want to tame your out-of-control brows. As someone with dark brown hair and cool undertones, I'm very particular with brow products because a lot of brands' deepest shades still look too red against my hair. So I put "Grind," Milk's brown/black shade, to the test.

I was impressed. The shade worked perfectly with my hair color, plus it was a lot more pigmented than I expected. I only needed to go over my brows once to hold them in place. One warning: The formula is pretty wet. This is great because it means that the product doesn't dry sticky, but it's easy to put on too much if you're not careful.

While CBD oil is being embraced by the beauty industry because it's intensely hydrating, conditioning, and anti-inflammatory, one thing it won't do is get you high. The oil is derived from the cannabis seed and doesn't have psychoactive qualities like THC.

Either way, you can take your brows higher with Milk's Kush Brow Gel. It's available starting today at MilkMakeup.com and Sephora.com, and launches in Sephora stores on July 6.