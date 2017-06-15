Milk Makeup Is Dropping a Glitter Stick for Pride 2017

Milk Makeup already gave you a cleansing stick, a Instagram-approved holographic stick, and even a toning stick, but it’s latest beauty stick innovation is perhaps its most important (and downright beautiful) one yet. In honor of Pride 2017, the brand that you’ve come to love for easy-to-apply, multi-tasking, and seriously creative beauty products is launching its first glitter product ever.

No shocker here, it comes in stick form, but it's a glitter highlighter that you can use pretty much everywhere. It imparts a subtle sheen and you can put it on your bod, your cheeks, your lips, and your lids. The brand chose glitter to express individuality, inclusivity, freedom, and joy.

Even more exciting, half of the proceeds of the product will be donated to The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City. This organization seeks to serve as an advocate for justice, diversity, and opportunity, and has a mission to empower people to live healthy, successful lives.

"Milk Makeup has a fantastic reputation for prioritizing freedom of expression and authenticity by creating products, like the limited edition Pride Glitter Stick, to affirm that people should be free to express their joy in every way," explained the Center’s Executive Director, Glennda Testone, in a press release.

You can score the Glitter Stick now for $30 on milkmakeup.com.