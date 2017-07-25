Milk Makeup Is Going to Make You a Full-Coverage Foundation Convert

If you associate full-coverage foundation to the feeling of your skin being suffocated, you’re not alone. It’s a big downside to many formulas that promise to totally even out your skin tone and mask any blemishes that may have popped up, but Milk Makeup's latest innovation is changing those notions.

The brand just launched its first full-coverage foundation, and it's a makeup game changer if we've ever seen one. With a serum-like texture, the long-wearing product is available in 16 different shades and feels shockingly weightless on your skin. It's even more surprising when you realize how much coverage you actually get, combined with the fact that 1-2 droplets goes a very, very long way.

Blur Liquid Matte Foundation's air-tight, mess-free packaging helps you get just the amount you need — no dripping, no oxidizing, no wasting product. 🚫 #ThatBlurTho A post shared by Milk Makeup (@milkmakeup) on Jul 25, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

The foundation, which is also gluten-free, vegan, and oil-free, dries to a matte finish and has a blurring component via microspheres that minimize the appearance of your pores.

The brand recommends shaking the tube and applying the 1-2 droplets to the center of the face and blending outwards. You can do this with a brush, your fingers, or a sponge.

You can score it now on Sephora.com or MilkMakeup.com for $40 a pop.