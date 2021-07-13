Amazon Shoppers Swear by This $9 Drugstore Foundation for a Full-Coverage Look That "Doesn't Melt in The Heat"
Finding a great foundation to get you through the scorching summer months is a universal struggle for many. Though lightweight foundations tend to work well in the heat, those who crave a full-coverage look may gaze upon the dog days of summer with a twinge of disdain. Beyond worrying about your foundation melting off your face by the end of the night, it's hard to convince yourself to invest in a pricier formula that may no longer match your complexion once a summer tan begins to fade.
But Amazon shoppers may have found the affordable antidote to your full-coverage foundation woes. Milani's Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation Concealer is a fan-favorite drugstore formula that costs just $9, but don't let the low price fool you. Its ability to even out skin tone, reduce redness, and eliminate dark circles while delivering a long-lasting finish has earned it a jaw-dropping 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
In addition to being cruelty-free, the water-resistant Milani foundation comes in an expansive range of 45 shades, so you can easily find one that matches your skin tone (goodbye, mismatched face and neck shades!). What's more, users praise how the creamy formula gives impressive coverage without the dreaded sticky feeling that can come from wearing a thicker foundation in steamy temps. "This foundation is the most amazing full-coverage drugstore brand I have ever used," one reviewer wrote. "And by no means is my skin as flawless as it appears! I have super red blotchy skin and acne discoloration but let me tell you this covers it all!!!! Holds up well throughout the day and doesn't look cakey or melt in the heat."
Others noted that after trying the $9 foundation once, they were willing to ditch their high-end formulas for good. "Wow!!! I am one of those that buys $30-$40 foundations," another reviewer wrote. "I've been seeing this Milani for a couple years now on Amazon and thought that I'd give it a try. Well let me tell you, I've found my new foundation… I can't believe something this cheap works that well."
And if that's not enough of an endorsement, Cardi B's makeup artist once told Refinery29 that Milani's two-in-one formula is her go-to foundation for the star. If it can get Cardi through walking the red carpet and dancing on stage at award shows, it can get us through morning commutes and rooftop drinks without fading.
Full-coverage lovers everywhere, stop what you're doing and head to Amazon to grab the affordable foundation and upgrade your summer makeup routine ASAP.