Mila Kunis Wears Blue Eyeshadow, We All Wear Blue Eyeshadow 

If looking as fierce as a celebrity on the red carpet is your new makeup aesthetic (and why wouldn't it be?), then Tracy Levy, a celebrity makeup artist, literally has all the answers. At the New York Premiere of Bad Moms, Mila Kunis showed up wearing the most gorgeous blue graphic eye, one that will inspire you to ditch your signature fluttery lashes and go for the blue shimmer. We repeat, Mila Kunis will have you actually wanting to try out a blue eyeshadow/cat eye combo with zero fear of looking like an '80s prom queen... or your grandma.

The layering of shadows (which we broke down below) on her eyelid perfectly matched her custom-made Versace dress. To get the look, Tracy elicited the help of the Chanel Tisse Jazz (244) Eyeshadow Quad ($61, chanel.com), a product we wouldn't mind living in our already-packed cosmetics cases. Yes, that's a plural on the cases.

She began at the lash line and layered the blue shadows from the darkest hue to the lightest.

But part of the reason that blue eye makeup pops so flawlessly is because it's paired with glowy, completely radiant skin.

Tracy first prepped Mila's skin with the Kate Somerville Dilo Oil ($65; sephora.com) and then locked it in with the Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream (FYI, it's magic). That combination is what she said created the dewy magic.

For Mila's foundation, Tracy used Armani Silk Luminous ($62, sephora.com) with a foundation brush and a beautyblender. To conceal and highlight, she used NARS Creamy Concealers in Honey and Custard ($29, sephora.com) under the eyes, around the nose, and around the mouth.

In case you haven't heard, Mila Kunis is makeup goals.