6 Products Michelle Obama's Makeup Artist Swears By

Sure, he's detail-oriented and incredibly passionate about makeup, but what really sets makeup artist Carl Ray apart is his unswerving loyalty. To the pro, it’s the trust he builds while spending time with his clients, like D.C.-area brides and former first lady Michelle Obama, that inspires his work.

“You’ve got to ask questions, be attentive, get to know them, and then bring out their inner beauty,” he says. “Some of my most memorable times with Michelle Obama are when I’m doing her makeup and we’re alone; that’s when we connect on a personal level and have the chance to talk about us and life.”

Ray got his start by doing his mother’s makeup at 14 and later sharpened his instincts behind a beauty counter. Lately, he’s been traveling with his “role model and mentor” Obama on her Becoming book tour. “Carl genuinely wants to understand what makes a woman feel confident and radiant, and he builds on that,” says Obama.

She also admires his quiet presence and keen eye, adding, “He is one of the most good-hearted people I know.” As for his tools, scroll through for the ones that never let him down...