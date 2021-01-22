Michelle Obama Wore Fenty Beauty and Glossier to the Inauguration
The 2021 inauguration ceremony was filled with plenty of memorable moments: Kamala Harris becoming the first female Vice President, Amanda Gorman's stirring poetic performance (and her gorgeous headband), Jennifer Lopez's take on "This Land Is Your Land," and, of course, Michelle Obama's entire look.
The former first lady stole the show in a head-to-toe maroon look by Sergio Hudson, a bouncy, shiny blowout courtesy of her hairstylist, Yene Damtew, and a sultry eye-makeup look. While Obama's outfit and hairstyle might be out of your budget, her makeup artist, Carl Ray, used a surprisingly affordable blend of products to achieve her smokey eye that you could easily create at home.
In an interview with The Cut, Ray acknowledges how huge a moment the inauguration was for women and that he wanted to give Michelle Obama a look that "honored" and "celebrated" the occasion. "I wanted her to have a powerful beauty look that was classy, bold, and confident; but all of that would also need to be achieved through the top half of her face only."
To get the look, Ray created a "glammed-up daytime smokey eye" starting with Obama's brows. To define and set the former first lady's signature arches, Ray used all Anastasia Beverly Hills products, including the best-selling DipBrow Pomade, the Brow Definer, and the Clear Brow Gel.
He then mixed and blended shades from Viseart's Warm Matte Neutral's Eyeshadow Palette onto her upper lid (hurry, this palette is already starting to sell out), swiping Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Eyeliner Pencil on her waterline and Fenty's Flyliner on her upper lash line for a "high-impact pop."
To finish, Ray added a few coats of Glossier's smudge-proof Lash Slick mascara — please excuse me while I take a moment to imagine Barack Obama as a Glossier boyfriend — and Lilly Lashes to make "her eyes shine."
While the focus was clearly on the eyes, Ray also gave Michelle Obama the signature "Fenty Face" treatment by contouring with Fenty Beauty's Match Stix Skinstick and adding some light-catching highlights with Iconic London Illuminator Liquid Highlight.
Shop all the products now to recreate Michelle Obama's stunning makeup look in the comfort of your home.