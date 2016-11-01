The Hottest Metallic Eye Makeup Products Out Now

Victoria Moorhouse
Nov 01, 2016

Maybe you’re like me and always crave something a little sparkly in your outfit, or maybe you’re still tapped out of the all-matte market that was 2012. Either way, metallic eyeshadow is here, and for that we should all be so grateful. 

And it just so happens that this year beauty brands were booming with palettes, quads, sticks, and kits, all made to give you a little shimmer and shine. Until I can justify wearing my silver culottes every single day, I’ll be relying on this particular means of metallic, which also happen to be a few of this year’s hottest beauty releases, below.

Chantecaille Mermaid Eye Color 

I don't know about you, but anything that is named for mermaids belongs in my collection. Chantecaille's take on metallic eye makeup comes to us in a creamy, pigmented formula, one that is enhanced with lifting silk tree extract to provide your delicate eye area with anti-aging benefits. It can also be used as a shadow or a liner, but I say slather that stuff on the entire lid. 

Pat McGrath Labs Metalmorphosis 005 Kits

Please let me present to you, the holy grail of metallic eye makeup products. Pat McGrath has a gift of taking things like metallics and glitter (two already extravagant finishes) and making them extraordinary. Her new kits come in four different hues, including gold, silver, copper, and bronze (though I'm partial to silver), and are complete with her famous pigment, a shadow pot, a dual-sided liner, and mixing liquid. 

These kits have created some of the most beautiful makeup looks I've ever seen in my life, and if you need proof, head over to Pat's Instagram ASAP. 

Wander Beauty Eyes on the Fly Dual Cream Shadow and Eyeliner

A more subtle approach to the metallic eye, these cream shadow pencils create a sheer wash of shimmer you won't ever want to take off. 

Urban Decay Liquid Moondust Cream Eyeshadow

Thanks to its precise applicator, Urban Decay's Liquid Moondust Cream Eyeshadow can be used as an eyeliner as well as in the traditional sense. Available in eight different shades, you can blend it out or layer it for even more intensity. And since the name clearly signifies extraterrestrial vibes, we suggest going with Vega, an eye-catching bright blue.  

MAC Cosmetics Spellbinder Shadow

Besides its elaborate color payoff, the coolest thing about this new formula from MAC is that it's infused with magnetic ions, meaning it's a powder that keeps its shape. You can legit turn the container over, and product won't fall out— BANANAS, you guys. 

