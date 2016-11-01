The Hottest Metallic Eye Makeup Products Out Now

Maybe you’re like me and always crave something a little sparkly in your outfit, or maybe you’re still tapped out of the all-matte market that was 2012. Either way, metallic eyeshadow is here, and for that we should all be so grateful.

And it just so happens that this year beauty brands were booming with palettes, quads, sticks, and kits, all made to give you a little shimmer and shine. Until I can justify wearing my silver culottes every single day, I’ll be relying on this particular means of metallic, which also happen to be a few of this year’s hottest beauty releases, below.