The Concealer Stick From This Cameron Diaz-Approved Brand Keeps Selling Out — but It's Finally Back

I'm obsessed with the three-in-one product.

By Sha Ravine Spencer
Published on August 30, 2022 @ 09:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Merit Concealer Review
Photo: merit/Instagram

It's no surprise that Merit has taken over the beauty scene since launching last year — the brand has solidified itself as a leader in the minimalist makeup space by offering simple-to-use, multipurpose products. It's landed on the faces and favorites list of beauty editors and celebrities alike, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Bella Hadid, and Cameron Diaz, so it's no wonder Merit's latest launches often sell out in minutes.

My obsession began with Merit's Carrie Bradshaw-approved Flush Balm Cream Blush that looks gorgeous on my darker complexion in the Raspberry Beret shade. So when I stumbled upon the Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick, a three-in-one concealer, foundation, and contour, I knew it was going to be good, and I was right: I've yet to pick up another complexion product since and managed to declutter my makeup routine as a result.

The complexion stick comes in 20 shades, ranging from deep to fair with varying undertones, and is packed with fatty acids and sea daffodil extract to moisturize and help diminish the appearance of dark spots. It's racked up 1,400 reviews and sold out more than six times over the last year — and when the brand released it in a larger size in August, it amassed a waitlist of over 10,000 people. A handful of shades sold out immediately, but now The Minimalist is back yet again. ​​

My dry, acne-prone skin has made finding the perfect non-cakey, non-comedogenic, and lightweight-but-buildable concealer hard. The Minimalist is the perfect hybrid product; it's buildable, creamy, moisturizing, and feels velvety smooth on my skin. The application is seamless and leaves my skin with a natural blur without latching on to those patchy dry spots. A little of the Tiger Eye shade goes a long way for me, too. Two swipes over my imperfections and dark marks gives me a "my skin but better" look, and an additional two layers gives full coverage that's still light, breathable, and long-lasting without midday touch-ups. Plus, a few swipes only around the perimeter of my face gives the same warmth and depth as a bronzer would. The versatility and portability of this product keep me coming back to it.

The TL;DR? Merit's Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick conceals and blurs imperfections masterfully — make sure to grab your shade before it inevitably sells out again.

