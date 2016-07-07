6 Melt-Free Mascaras and Liners to Try this Summer

Courtesy
Lyndsay Green
Jul 07, 2016 @ 7:15 am

Now that the days’ temperatures are reaching an all-time high, within seconds of leaving your house you may find yourself wondering why you bothered to apply any makeup at all. If even a drop of sweat falls from your brow, your liner is bound to run and that waterproof mascara you applied before taking a dip in the pool isn’t quite living up to its no-budge claims. Here, a roundup of the best waterproof mascaras and liners in the game to help keep you looking cool even when the heat is unbearable. 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Kat Von D Tattoo Liner In Trooper 

The tatted queen, Kat Von D, has created a waterproof liner that has a staying power about as budge-proof as a temporary tattoo. Once dry, the liner will not crinkle or crack however, unlike traditional temporary tats. 

Kat Von D $19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Maybelline Full 'N' Soft Waterproof Mascara In Very Black

Infused with vitamin E, this formula plumps lashes without the drying and flaking effects that often come with thickening mascaras. It also features a built-in Quick Dissolve System, which allows you to easily remove the formula—not your lashes altogether.

Maybelline $7 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Clinique High-Impact Waterproof Mascara In Black

True to the cult-favorite brand amongst those with sensitive skin types, Clinique’s waterproof mascara is an ophthalmologist-tested, non-irritating formula. It glides onto your lashes without a single trace of flaking or clumping and lasts for up to 16 hours! 

Clinique $17 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil 

Best part about this waterproof liner is that it’s incredibly creamy and won’t tug at your skin as you glide it across your lids. Try it in one of over 40 stunning shades ranging from neutral blacks and browns to metallic silvers and golds to vibrant pinks and greens. 

Urban Decay $20 each SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Lancôme Définicils Waterproof High Definition Mascara in Black  

Everything we love about the Lancôme Définicils High Definition Mascara—it’s got super lengthening powers if you’re looking for long, dark lashes—is sealed with a waterproof finish, allowing the mascara to last from AM to PM. 

Lancome $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Eyeliner In Black Ink

If you’re comfortable using a brush, then this gel liner is a must for graphic cat eyes and precise lines. Just be sure to create your masterpiece quickly—once the gel dries, the formula won’t budge!

Bobbi Brown $26 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!