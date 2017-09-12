This Is Why Meghan Markle Is Wearing Her Makeup Like Princess Diana 

If Princess Diana's signature blue eyeliner and flushed cheeks inspired you to pick up a royal blue pencil instead of your usual black kohl, then you're already a fan of Mary Greenwell's work.

The makeup artist, who served as the Princess's go-to pro, was responsible for the Royal's subtle, but striking beauty looks throughout her life in the public eye. It's not surprising then that Greenwell was chosen to work with the Royal Family 20 years after Princess Diana's passing.

Along with all of the details we've been dying to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret/not-so-secret romance, Markle's October Vanity Fair cover story also marked the first time that Greenwell did the actress's makeup.

Greenwell created one of the fresh and soft makeup looks—not unlike the ones she did for Princess Diana—for Markle's Vanity Fair cover shoot. The images shot by photographer Peter Lindbergh see Markle with loose, windblown waves and a touch of charcoal eyeshadow. Markle admitted that she was excited to Lindbergh because he ‘rarely retouches, and he believes in such little make-up.' No wonder Greenwell was the perfect fit.

"Beautiful Meghan Markel for @vanityfair with @therealpeterlindbergh and @jdiehlpoynter Such a lovely day," captioned her Instagram post to share the news.

Given that in a little over a week Prince Harry and Markle are reportedly set to make their first official public appearance together as a couple, we can't wait to see if Greenwell will continue to work with Markle and channel even more of Princess Dianna's signature beauty looks.