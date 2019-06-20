This $10 Lipstick Made Me Like Matte Lipstick

Image zoom Courtesy

Matte lipstick and I have never jived. While there's been ones that I've enjoyed wearing, no formula I've tried has wowed me enough that I keep going back to it.

For the most part, every matte I've ever worn easily smudges, gets flaky, or dries out my lips so much that they feel tight — even when I'm not eating or talking. It's an unpopular opinion, considering that matte lipstick is supposed to be a timeless, essential makeup product everyone should own, but I've always chosen satin finishes or tinted balms.

I'm a stubborn Aries, but I changed my mind about matte lipsticks when I decided to give Maybelline's new SuperStay Ink Crayon Lipstick a shot at the brand's event for their summer 2019 launches. The lipstick first caught my eye because all the 12 shades it comes in are extremely wearable and work well with a number of skin tones. Live on the Edge (chocolate brown), Laugh Louder (warm coral), and Accept Yourself (cool berry) are a few examples included in the range. According to the brand, the long-wear formula is supposed to stay on for up to eight hours.

What really sold me on SuperStay Ink was the fact that it's a crayon. It has a ultra-fine tip that makes it essentially foolproof to apply and double as a lip liner, if that's your thing. There's also a convenient built-in sharper to keep the end from getting misshaped and essentially impossible to put on without getting any on your skin.

After I perused all the shade options, I applied Own Your Empire, a true blue-red shade, starting by lining my lips and then filling them in. What initially surprised me was that the formula is so creamy and pigmented — the color glided on my lips and I only needed to go over them once for a solid, even finish.

My post-event plans included an Uber ride and stopping at Sweetgreen on the way back to my apartment. I forgot I was even wearing lipstick when I was forced to make small talk for the entire drive back to Brooklyn, and while the red did fade a little bit from eating my salad, finding a lipstick that doesn't get messed up from salad dressing is an impossible feat.

When I studied my lips in the mirror that night before taking my makeup off, the lipstick hadn't worn off. It still looked pretty fresh, even, and just damn good. I'm happy to report that I've worn it on several occasions since the first night I've tried.

I guess that makes me a matte lipstick person now — especially when this one is only $10.