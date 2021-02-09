TikTok Is Thirsty for This Mascara, and Now It’s on Sale for $6
There must be something in the water when it comes to mascaras with pink tubes. By my count, every mascara that's launched with metallic pink packaging in the last decade has gone the beauty equivalent of double platinum. First it was Too Faced Better Than Sex, then L'Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise, and most recently, Maybelline Sky High Mascara.
The latter has sold out four times, and while some shades are backordered into oblivion (late February) on Amazon, Ulta currently has it in stock. Better yet, the store's running a promotion that makes it even more affordable than usual. Right now the mascara is buy one, get one half off, so if you can't wait to try the lengthening inky-black formula, you don't have to.
And going by TikTok's thirst for this mascara, patience isn't going to pay off. The platform's #SkyHighMascara tag currently has 108.2 million views, with videos of the absurdly long, separated, feathery lashes users get from it going viral. The results are thick enough that their brow-grazing lashes don't look spidery, but just like they're wearing the best, most comfortable pair of false eyelashes ever.
Shop now: $12 (buy one get one 50 percent off); ulta.com and amazon.com
Smudge-wise, shoppers say the mascara doesn't leave black streaks on your brow bone even as your lashes extend to it or in the usual smear-zone of mascara-decked lower lashes. Creators show proof that it doesn't move even after seven and a half hours of wear, and it's that combination of durability and performance that's kept the mascara holding rank as Amazon's best-selling new beauty release since it launched in December.
The mascara's earned over 2,000 five-star ratings on the website, even self-described mascara snobs raving about the formula. People write that it's so popular, they weren't able to find it in stores, and now that the shortage has spread to Amazon, where three of the four shades are out of stock, Ulta is your best bet for grabbing a tube. It's priced slightly higher there, but one $11 buy gets you a second tube for $5.75. And judging by shoppers who say the formula is so impressive on their "super short lashes" that they're stocking up, that's a deal you don't want to miss.