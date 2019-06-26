This $8 Concealer Is the Only Product That Erases My Dark Circles

Image zoom Instagram/Maybelline

I’ve tried all manner of under-eye products in an attempt to cover up the dark, bruised purple-y patches that my parents genetically blessed me with. There are the ones that try to lighten but just end up making me look like I have a sunglasses tan, and the “peachy” ones that claim to color correct but blend into a muddy mess beneath my lower lash line.

For years, the only concealer that came close to convincingly blurring those dark patches was one by Fresh, back when it made makeup products in addition to its core skincare lineup. Once the last of those precious tubes left shelves for good, I was back to bouncing between unsatisfying and ineffective alternatives.

It wasn’t until I reached out to the users of Reddit’s MakeupAddiction community for advice that I found an adequate replacement — a superior one, even. Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind Concealer, the top suggestion from countless makeup fans, has not only entered my daily makeup arsenal, it has revolutionized it.

The concealer’s powers lay in both its creamy, flex-drying formula and its genius applicator — a clever twisting mechanism tops off each tube of the product, pushing controlled amounts into an antimicrobial sponge applicator tip, spreading the solution streak-free across your eye hollow.

It may be because my skin is naturally on the olive side, but my working theory behind this product’s magic is its slightly yellowish tint. I use shade 120 Light, which eradicates any hint of cool tones while remaining perfectly blended with my natural skin tone. After a single pass over my delicate skin area, the purple-blue patches are virtually erased, leaving me looking fresher faced and more awake than ever before.

Turns out, I’m not the only superfan who swears by this everyday concealer — over 5,000 Amazon reviewers have given it a near-perfect rating.

“I am a makeup snob,” writes one buyer. “I have stupidly high standards for cosmetic performance, and drugstore brands have let me down every single time I've given them a shot. So when I graduated from Covergirl to Sephora after college, I never looked back. My kit is full of Dior and YSL foundation, Armani concealer, Benefit brighteners, etc. I say this in order to grab the attention of my fellow makeup snobs: If you would never even consider Maybelline, this review is for you.”

“The sponge applicator is better than you think,” they continue. “I typically skip clumsy applicators like that, but with this, I do 80 percent of my application with that sponge tip, and then just finish with a good concealer brush to set it and blend out the edges. It worked on my thin but minimally wrinkled under eye area, and on my 60-year-old mother's more aged eye area. It's rare that I find a product that looks great on both our skin types, and I was impressed at how well it brightened her problem skin without caking or exacerbating the age marks.”

For a concealer as high-functioning and elegant as this, I’d be willing to shell out well over $20 (to me, a brightened under eye area is priceless), but this handy little tube is just $8.

