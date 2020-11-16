Shoppers Are Ditching Their Pricier Under-Eye Concealers for This $6 Drugstore Buy
Between screen-induced insomnia and general nightly tossing and turning over the craziness that is the year 2020, you may be asking yourself, “what's a girl gotta do to get a good night’s sleep around here?” (because same). But thanks to one secret weapon Amazon shoppers swear by, those tell-tale dark circles don’t have to give our secrets away.
Enter: Maybelline New York’s Fit Me Liquid Concealer. The popular drugstore buy has become a best-seller in the concealers category on Amazon, with more than 2,700 shining reviews left by shoppers who’ve already added it to their makeup bags.
“This is my holy grail concealer for my dark under eyes,” one reviewer said. “I have genetic under eye circles; they aren't caused by being tired, I just have thinner skin so the blood vessels are more visible causing darkness. I've tried Benefit, Smashbox, It Cosmetics, Nars, and tons of drugstore brands. This one is the best of them all and it's so much more affordable. I apply it first with the provided wand, and then dab it in with a mini beauty blender before setting it with translucent powder. This is the best coverage I've ever found.”
The popular concealer comes in a range of 12 shades, all of which provide a flawless finish and buildable coverage. Its creamy, lightweight formula works to cover up redness and blemishes with just the swipe of a wand, and since it’s oil-free and non-comedogenic (read: won’t clog pores), it’s suitable for all skin types.
“This is one of the only beauty products I have used up completely and re-purchased three times,” said another shopper. “I love that it's creamy enough to use under the eyes and not cause dryness or creasing, yet not SO creamy that you can use it on other areas of the face and it won't move around... I will continue to use this concealer for years to come.”
Let’s face it: Zoom calls are here to stay for quite some time, and our dark circles aren’t fooling anyone. But heading to Amazon to snag this best-selling $6 concealer? That on the other hand, just may do the trick.
Shop now: $6; amazon.com