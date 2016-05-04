This May Be the Easiest Way to Apply Foundation Ever

The beauty community is all about innovation, novelty and hacks. Chosungah22's "Hidden Foundation" product marries all three of the above, believe it or not, and makes applying your foundation both easier and more fun. At first glance, it's a puffy, lightweight makeup sponge. Squeeze it, though, and you'll trigger foundation to ooze out. Once the beads of makeup appear, you can tap the sponge to your skin face and blend away. Mind. Blown.

Here's a YouTube video of the Hidden Foundation in action. As you can see, there's a tiny bit of assemblage involved. However, once it's ready to go, you can see how it makes applying makeup a breeze.

Into it? You can find product at Sephora for $38, and it comes in four shades.

If you're looking for something similar, check out Banila Co's VV Bouncing Cushion Makeup ($44, SokoGlam). The primary difference between the two is that Banila's makeup is stored in a plastic container that you press on to make beads of foundation appear. It comes with a makeup sponge and a full-sized refill, as well.

banila V-V cushion makeup. Much tech, very dew. @sokoglam #koreanbeauty A photo posted by wendyrgould (@wendyrgould) on Dec 18, 2015 at 8:50am PST

A perk to using either of these is that you have a more controlled method of applying foundation since only a tiny bit comes out at once. You're less apt to over apply, which makes for a more even, natural finish. And honestly, it seems a whole lot more travel-friendly than throwing that entire bottle of foundation in your handbag.