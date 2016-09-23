Kim K.’s Makeup Artist Is Dropping a Palette—and We’ve Got the Breakdown

It's official! Mario Dedivanovic, AKA Kim K's beauty go-to person, has finally confirmed the launch date of his much anticipated palette—and it's soon.

The Master Palette by Mario will be available for purchase next Thursday... can you believe it? That's September 29, so set up a calendar reminder on your phone because it will most likely sell out in hours. No, make that minutes.

He collaborated on it with Anastasia Beverly Hills, and as you may imagine, Kim K. gets her very own color—a sparkly copper.

Speaking of colors, there are 12 shades altogether, including three matte and nine shimmer, so you'll have plenty of hues to re-create that sun-kissed look even as the days get colder. There are a couple of really pretty golds, a very dark grey for the perfect smoky eye, an army green, a few browns, and a rose gold. I mean, heaven...

Launching next Thursday Master Palette by Mario #anastasiabeverlyhills #masterpalettebymario A photo posted by Anastasia Beverly Hills (@anastasiabeverlyhills) on Sep 22, 2016 at 4:11pm PDT

The shades are not only beautiful, but they were chosen in consideration of different skin colors.

So everyone can #Slay. #MasterPaletteByMario. #anastasiabeverlyhills X #makeupbymario. If one of the names happens to be yours, just say I made it for you 😉😘 A photo posted by Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) on Sep 2, 2016 at 4:14pm PDT

Of course, the fact that Kim K. was probably the first to test drive the palette surprises exactly no one.

BTS with my two favorites - #kimkardashian & the #MasterPaletteByMario ❤️🎨😚 #MakeupByMario A photo posted by Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) on Sep 17, 2016 at 1:40pm PDT

And now that you know the palette has Kim's blessing, the only thing you need is a few of her sister Kylie's Lip Lits for the ultimate Kardashian-approved beauty look.