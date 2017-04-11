Mascaras Even Lash Extension Addicts Will Love

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Victoria Moorhouse
Apr 11, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

There comes a time in every lash extensions addict’s life where regularly refills take a brief pause. For some, it’s a busy schedule and the inability to get into the salon, and for others, it might be because their monthly budget isn’t allowing for the cost of a new set every few weeks. Whatever the reasons, the withdraw of not having fluttery, full, super long lashes all the time (and looking strangely awake and glam in the a.m.) is testing. I should know—I’m going through it right now. But before I turned to faux mink, I worshipped mascara and all its transformative powers. Luckily, that beauty staple is still here for me with even more amazing formulas than before.

Here are a few volumizing, thickening, and lengthening products that, yes, even the lash extensions addicts out there will love.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Rimmel London Supercurler Mascara

I never use an eyelash curler (#lazy), but this formula makes up for it with a wand and a volumizing formula that work together to give my lashes a dramatic lift under $5. 

Rimmel London $4 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Essence Cosmetics The False Lashes Mascara Extreme Volume & Curl

With falsies in its name, of course the payoff is going to be be extreme. Not only does it boost the volume of your natural lashes, but it gives a slight curl for an amplified look. 

Essence $5 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Shiseido Full Lash Multi-Dimension Mascara Waterproof

With allergy season kicking off strong, I need a waterproof formula to ensure I'm not sporting LC mascara tears on my walk to work. This formula stands up against water droplets and does an A+ job at thickening your lashes. 

Shiseido $27 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Maybelline Volum' Express Colossal BIG Shot 

The beauty of this mascara is all in the wand's bristles, which hold a unique shape that adheres the formula directly to the lashes for extra volume. 

Maybelline $7 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Wander Beauty Unlashed Volume & Curl Mascara

The transformative power of this tube of mascara is unbelievable. In just one swipe, your lashes go to new heights and lengths. Oh, and the look will last all. day. long.

Wander Beauty $24 SHOP NOW

