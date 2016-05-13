This Mary Kay Lipstick Actually Wants to Change Lives

Mary Kay has long championed the rights and health of women everywhere, but helping those who are victims of abuse is a particular labor of love for the beauty brand. With the launch of their brand new limited-edition Beauty That Counts Mary Kay Crème Lipstick – Hearts Together they hope to raise money and awareness for these survivors and their children.

[READ: Green Blush Is a Thing – And It’s Fabulous

At just $15 a piece, this special version of their Mary Kay Crème Lipstick in Soft Pink not only has hearts emblazoned on the product itself, but also comes packaged in a tube that boasts the same sweet theme. Until August 15, 2016, $1 from each sale of this particular lippie will benefit the Mary Kay Foundation, which supports women’s shelters and survivors of abuse.

If that’s not enough to send you shopping, the shade is all kinds of amazing. It offers up the prettiest “your natural pink lips but better” hue and the creamy texture actually makes your pout feel moisturized. I’m on a constant search for a pink lipstick that adds a natural blush tone and I think I’ve finally met my perfect match.

[READ: Kendall Jenner’s Latest Lipstick Moment Is Too Good For Words]

So there you go – a healthy, pink lip while you’re helping others? It doesn’t get any better than that.

Beauty That Counts Mary Kay Crème Lipstick – Hearts Together will become available on May 16.