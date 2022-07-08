Marisa Tomei Uses This Mascara to Recreate Young-Looking Eyelashes, and It's $12 Off

The first time I watched My Cousin Vinny was a definitive moment in the trajectory of my adult aesthetic. Marisa Tomei is a vision as Mona Lisa Vito, so much so that her performance garnered her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. That was just a chapter in the actress' monumental career, which included a stint on Seinfeld. All this to say I love Marisa Tomei and am not embarrassed to admit that she is the only reason I watched the Tom Holland-era Spiderman movies.

Back in December, Tomei was featured in an episode of Vogue's Beauty Secrets. It's a charming seven-minute watch that includes a few excellent product recommendations, like a gray hair concealer and mascara that over 1,800 shoppers have given a five-star rating: Lancôme's Monsieur Big Volume, which is currently on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Courtesy

Shop now: $24 (Originally $36); amazon.com

In the video, Tomei says that her go-to makeup look growing up involved tons of mascara that was somehow applied with the aid of a safety pin. A pointy object near the eyes sounds like a recipe for a disaster, so thankfully, these days she relies instead on Monsieur Big, which she likes since it "lays on thick."

Enthusiastic shoppers agree with Tomei's endorsement. One five-star reviewer wrote that hypothyroidism caused lash fall-out, which Lancôme's Monsieur Big has concealed. "[There is] no clumping or flaking… It's silky, yet seems to fill in all the missing lashes and makes the tips look longer than they really are."

The volumizing mascara uses a fluffy, large wand that, when paired with the formula, purportedly gives up to 12 times more volume, which lasts for up to 24 hours of wear. A shopper wrote that Monsieur Big is so effective that when they have this on, their "lashes are so thick, it looks like [they] have eyeliner on." They added that although this mascara is on the expensive side, it's worth it because of the dramatic effect.

It's a sentiment echoed by other shoppers, like one who wrote, "You would never catch me spending more than $10 on a mascara, but it is totally worth it for this particular one." And since it's discounted by $12, now is a great time to grab a refill or finally experiment with this beloved mascara.