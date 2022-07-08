Beauty Makeup Marisa Tomei Uses This Mascara to Recreate Young-Looking Eyelashes, and It's $12 Off 1,800+ shoppers have also given Lancôme’s on-sale mascara their stamp of approval. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Instagram Twitter Website Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 8, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images The first time I watched My Cousin Vinny was a definitive moment in the trajectory of my adult aesthetic. Marisa Tomei is a vision as Mona Lisa Vito, so much so that her performance garnered her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. That was just a chapter in the actress' monumental career, which included a stint on Seinfeld. All this to say I love Marisa Tomei and am not embarrassed to admit that she is the only reason I watched the Tom Holland-era Spiderman movies. Back in December, Tomei was featured in an episode of Vogue's Beauty Secrets. It's a charming seven-minute watch that includes a few excellent product recommendations, like a gray hair concealer and mascara that over 1,800 shoppers have given a five-star rating: Lancôme's Monsieur Big Volume, which is currently on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Courtesy Shop now: $24 (Originally $36); amazon.com In the video, Tomei says that her go-to makeup look growing up involved tons of mascara that was somehow applied with the aid of a safety pin. A pointy object near the eyes sounds like a recipe for a disaster, so thankfully, these days she relies instead on Monsieur Big, which she likes since it "lays on thick." Enthusiastic shoppers agree with Tomei's endorsement. One five-star reviewer wrote that hypothyroidism caused lash fall-out, which Lancôme's Monsieur Big has concealed. "[There is] no clumping or flaking… It's silky, yet seems to fill in all the missing lashes and makes the tips look longer than they really are." The volumizing mascara uses a fluffy, large wand that, when paired with the formula, purportedly gives up to 12 times more volume, which lasts for up to 24 hours of wear. A shopper wrote that Monsieur Big is so effective that when they have this on, their "lashes are so thick, it looks like [they] have eyeliner on." They added that although this mascara is on the expensive side, it's worth it because of the dramatic effect. It's a sentiment echoed by other shoppers, like one who wrote, "You would never catch me spending more than $10 on a mascara, but it is totally worth it for this particular one." And since it's discounted by $12, now is a great time to grab a refill or finally experiment with this beloved mascara. Shop More Early Prime Day 2022 Deals: 70-Year-Old Users Say These Now-$25 Retinol Serum Capsules Make Them Look "20 Years Younger" People With Thinning Locks Say This Oil Restored Their Hair's Health and Made It Grow "Inches" Every Swimsuit You Need for Summer Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit