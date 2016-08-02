You'll Want to Get Margot Robbie's Dramatic Vampy Lip ASAP

It's fair to say that this is turning up to be Margot Robbie's summer, and we don't mind that one bit. From her campaign for Calvin Klein's Euphoria fragrance to her newest movie Suicide Squad, the actress is slaying every project she gets involved with, and quite frankly, we just can't get enough of her.

Last night, Robbie served up major fashion and beauty goals yet again. No surprise, but come on, we're psyched.

She stepped out in New York sporting a sparkly unicorn dress (#queen) that she paired with the ultimate vampy lip.

And while she pulled off the look oh so effortlessly, apparently deciding on the right shade of lipstick wasn't that easy (we can all relate to that).

A rare one indeed 🦄🦄🦄 #margotrobbie #suicidesquad #makeupbypati @kateyoung @renatocampora A photo posted by patidubroff💋 (@patidubroff) on Aug 1, 2016 at 6:38pm PDT

Before the event, her makeup artist Patti Dubroff shared on Instagram a snap of the five lip hues she was considering and captioned it, "Decisions, decisions."

To be honest, though, we have a feeling anything would look good on Margot.

Decisions Decisions.... what shall we do tonight??? 💋💋💋 #lauramercier #velourlovers #tomford #surrattbeauty #suicidesquad A photo posted by patidubroff💋 (@patidubroff) on Aug 1, 2016 at 2:35pm PDT

​Did she pick one of 'em or did she layer a few? A quick makeup test in order to determine that is definitely in our future. That and a shopping trip to find ourselves our very own unicorn dress.