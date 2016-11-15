You Could Be the Next Marc Jacobs Beauty Vlogger

Happy Tuesday, Y'all! Marc Jacobs is on the hunt for an ace vlogger who can rep the brand's beauty division on social media. #Castmemarc is the hashtag the designer is using in an effort to find the ideal beauty maven for the job.

All one has to do to be considered for the gig is post a video to Instagram explaining what inspires you in both beauty and fashion, plus why Jacobs shoul pick you for the job. Oh, and don't forget to add the #castmemarc hashtag. That's muy importante in terms of letting the team know you're interested. And if you're concerned perfection is key, take a deep breath -- what Jacobs really wants to see is authenticity and originality. Don't be afraid to break boundaries.

Entries will be accepted between now and December 5, with 10 finalists getting flown to the Big Apple in January for the second round of casting. That will include the chance to record a makeup application vid for Jacobs and the rest of the judging panel. From there the pool will be narrowed down to three beauty enthusiasts who will go on to star in #beautymarc video series.

As if getting the exposure of working with the iconic designer isn't enough, the three makeup artists cast will score a year's worth of Marc Jacobs beauty products and a Marc Jacobs wardrobe and accessory allowance. Um, we need to start working on our videos ASAP.