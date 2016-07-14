Want a Luminous Flush? This Blush Duo Will Take You There 

Applying blush is practically the easiest thing that you can do to make your face look more alive, healthier... the list goes on. That being said, not all blush products are created equal. And this new release from Marc Jacobs? Well, let's just say it takes things to another level. It's sheer, buildable (yep!), and has the kind of smooth finish that you dream of. Because it's so silky, sometimes I just swatch it for fun! For more on why it's amaze, I heard from Marc Jacobs Beauty Global Artist, Gilbert Soliz.

What It's Called:

Marc Jacobs Beauty Air Blush Soft Glow Duo

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Buying a round of cocktails for you and your friends or... $42; sephora.com

What Makes It Special:

It's everything you could want in a blush. The packaging is gorgeous (which is a bonus) and inspired by a dress designed by Marc Jacobs himself. In each palette you'll find two complimentary hues for you to mix together to tailor your flush to your needs.

Who's It For?

Anybody who wants a youthful glow or luminous finish will love this.

When to Use It?

Day or night, use it after foundation, on bare skin, or even after powder.

What It Feels Like:

Soft, silky, and smooth. Basically, it's divine.

What It Smells Like:

Scent free *touchdown hands emoji*

What the Experts Are Saying:

"It's a revolutionary formula that redefines the basics with two complimentary hues that allows you to create a luminous flush based on your own unique features," explains Marc Jacobs Beauty Global Makeup, Artist Gilbert Soli​z.

What the Internet Is Saying:

