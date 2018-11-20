Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Mandy Moore has low-key been a hair icon since her first early aughts rom-coms. Her blonde and brunette hair colors, plus her pixie cut, side-swept bangs, and lob has inspired at least one (or two) of our hair changes through the years.

Now, the This Is Us star is going to make you re-think your future wedding makeup, too. Over the weekend the actress married Taylor Goldsmith in a private ceremony. Her go-to hairstylist Jenn Streicher shared photos from the big day on Instagram.

While Meghan Markle may have swept every future bride away with her natural, barely-there eyeliner and nude lip gloss this past spring, but Moore has made a case for going all out with glitter.

Yes, glitter. The over-the-top sparkly stuff you normally reserve for wearing on New Year's Eve or Halloween. Streicher applied a wash of rose glitter across her eyelids to create a soft, sparkly wedding eye makeup look that's a seriously pretty alternative to a subtle smoky eye — and the perfect match to Moore's custom blush Rodarte gown. Streicher completed the monochromatic moment by using a blush and lip gloss in the same color family.

Naturally, Streicher's followers were dying to know the exact product she used on Moore's lids. The makeup artist revealed in the comments of her Instagram post that she used a Tom Ford product, which she applied using her finger. Streicher has yet to confirm the exact shadow she used, but judging from Moore's look, we're guessing it's the pink shade in the brand's Pretty Baby Eyeshadow Quad, or the Cream and Powder Eye Color in Golden Peach.

Moore's hair tied together the ethereal vibe of her wedding look. Her hairstylist Ashley Streicher parted her hair down the center and styled it in loose, voluminous waves. Clusters of pink baby's breath flowers were pinned down the back of Moore's hair, peaking out from underneath her tulle veil.

The 2018 wedding makeup may have been all about natural, glowing skin, but if Moore's bridal look is any indication, expect 2019's brides to be all about wearing something sparkly on their big days.