6 Makeup Trends You Need to Try in 2018

We can thank 2017 for being an epic year in makeup. Brands' diverse shade ranges, glitter lips, holographic highlighters, and enough unicorn-inspired products to make you believe the mythical creature might actually be real are a handful of the trends seen on everyone's Instagram feeds throughout the year.

While we're firm believers of "you do you," if you're starting to believe that yes, there is such a thing as too much glitter or you scroll past every magic-themed product, we turned to the red carpet to forecast the next big makeup trends you should try in 2018.

Keep scrolling for six makeup trends you can expect to see everywhere in 2018.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Maintain Your Eyebrows