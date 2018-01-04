6 Makeup Trends You Need to Try in 2018

Erin Lukas
Jan 04, 2018 @ 4:30 pm

We can thank 2017 for being an epic year in makeup. Brands' diverse shade ranges, glitter lips, holographic highlighters, and enough unicorn-inspired products to make you believe the mythical creature might actually be real are a handful of the trends seen on everyone's Instagram feeds throughout the year.

While we're firm believers of "you do you," if you're starting to believe that yes, there is such a thing as too much glitter or you scroll past every magic-themed product, we turned to the red carpet to forecast the next big makeup trends you should try in 2018.

Keep scrolling for six makeup trends you can expect to see everywhere in 2018.

1 of 6 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Bright Lipstick 

"The bolder, the better" will be your new M.O. when it comes to choosing lipstick in 2018. Although a bright lip has always been the easiest way to add color to your look, this year you'll see more and more '80s-inspired brights in the spotlight like Saorise Ronan's fuchsia lipstick. 

And while liquid lipsticks aren't going anywhere, traditional bullets are also making a comeback. Consider Kylie Jenner's—the unofficial queen of liquid lipsticks—new Silver Series classic lipsticks as proof. For a similar shade to Ronan's bright pink, try Bite Beauty's Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Sangria ($26; sephora.com). 

2 of 6 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Inner Corners

Dabbing a color on the inner corners of your eyes is to 2018 as what reverse eyeliner was to 2017. Lining the inner corners of your eyes with white eyeliner is a trick that makeup artists have relied on for years to instantly make eyes appear larger and more awake, a shimmery color on the inner corners takes this technique one step further. 

You can go for a metallic silver like Yara Shahidi's makeup artist Emily Cheng did by using a similar silver shade from Chanel's Architectonic Eyeshadow Palette ($80; chanel.com), or pick a more vibrant shadow for an unexpected flash of color. 

3 of 6 Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Metallic Lipstick 

Meet the practical alternative to last year's glitter lips: metallic lipstick. You still get the shimmer, without leaving loose sparkles on everything from your desk, sweater, to your S.O.'s chin. 

Nicole Richie's makeup artist Daniel Martin created her rose gold lip by applying a liquid lipstick already infused with flecks of glitter. The exact shade? Dior's Rouge Dior Liquid Lipstick in Vibrant Metal ($37; dior.com). 

4 of 6 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Negative Space Eyeliner 

Get your black eyeliner ready. While a cat eye is a staple, switch things up this year by giving your sharp flick a new look. Leaving the inside of the wing unfilled for a negative space effect is just as easy to do, but makes your usual liner look so much cooler.  

To create a similar look to Bella Hadid's, reach for a liquid eyeliner with an ultra-fine felt tip such as Dior's Diorshow Art Pen ($33; dior.com). This applicator gives you more control so that drawing on a clean, straight line is almost effortless. 

5 of 6 Paul Morigi/WireImage

Golden Glow 

Rihanna may not have invented gold makeup, but she's definitely made you want to wear shimmer all over your face. Her Fenty Beauty's Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife ($34; sephora.com) is the perfect gold pigment that can be swept across the eyelid as a shadow, or on the cheekbone and brow bone as a highlighter. 

Prepare to see it all over Instagram and on the girl next to you in line for the bathroom at the bar for years to come. 

6 of 6 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Blue Eye Makeup 

You've probably been told that blue eye makeup belongs left in the '80s, but fast-forward 30 years later, you're going to see the shade everywhere again. In 2018, instead of sweeping a matte blue eyeshadow across the entire lid to the brow bone, use a blue eyeliner to draw a clean cat eye like Kerry Washington, or along your lower lash line for a chic, unexpected pop of color. 

When wearing a bold makeup color like cerulean blue, pick a neutral lip color such as Neutrogena's MoistureSmooth Colour Stick in Classic Nude ($10; walgreens.com) to keep it from competing with your eye makeup. 

