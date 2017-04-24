7 Makeup Sticks for a Mess-Free Spring Beauty Routine

Courtesy (3)
Erin Lukas
Apr 24, 2017

Looking for a solid way to upgrade your spring beauty routine? Makeup sticks not only make for easy application and touch-ups on-the-go, they’re also a foolproof way to keep your makeup bag (and life) mess-free. If you’ve ever struggled with a broken foundation bottle in your bottom of your bag, you understand the allure of swapping every product in your routine with its stick edition.

From eyeshadow to bronzer, here are seven new sticks to stash in your bag this spring.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Dior Addict Lacquer Stick 

A lipstick might seem obvious, but there's no better excuse than a new season to stock up on a few new shades. Dior's new collection of vibrant lipstick-laquer hybrids have major color payoff that glides on with a single swipe. 

2 of 7 Courtesy

NARS Velvet Shadow Stick In Siros 

This new, universally flattering addition to NARS's shadow sticks is the perfect glow to compliment sun-kissed skin. 

3 of 7 Courtesy

Ciate London Dewy Stix Luminous Highlight Balm 

Glide this dewy highlight over the high planes of your face, bridge of the nose, and cupid's bow for a lit-from-within glow. 

4 of 7 Courtesy

Wander Beauty Rise And Prime Balm And Primer Duo 

Get a primer that can do both. One end of this dual-sided stick is a primer that sets makeup in place, while the other is an antioxidant-irich, hydrating balm that soothes and softens rough spots on the face. 

MILK Makeup Blur Stick

MILK Makeup Blur Stick 

What's better than your favorite Instagram filter? A product that makes you look like one IRL. Use it like a primer to render imperfections amd pores invisible with a shine-free finish.

6 of 7 Courtesy

Urban Decay Meltdown Makeup Remover Lip Oil Stick

The secret to bold lip shades never staining your pout again: this makeup-removing stick. Swipe it on when you're ready to take off your lippie and watch even the most stubborn colors melt off. 

7 of 7 Courtesy

Benefit Hoola Cream-to-Powder Quickie Contour Stick 

This easy-to-blend contour sculpts cheekbones and adds a subtle warmth to the face that will make it look like you just came back from a tropical vacataion. 

