10 Makeup Products That'll Actually Last All Night 

Getty Images, Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Dec 21, 2017

The thought of staying in and enjoying a good book and glass of wine while in the bath probably sounds like bliss, but there's only so many times you can bail on your plans. When you're all out of free passes from your friends, you're going to have to start getting ready for the night—after a quick disco nap, of course.

It doesn't matter how much of a good time you're having, staying out past midnight is tough enough when you're dealing with rude bartenders and bathroom lines. How can you make the night out easier for yourself? Not having to struggle with your makeup, too. When you're hopping from sweaty bar to even sweatier bar, your eyeliner, eyeshadow, and mascara is inevitably going to smudge and crease. And the foundation and concealer you applied using a Beautyblender? It's probably oxidized.

You might not be able to avoid a cover charge, but you can keep your makeup from sliding off mid-night. Here, we've rounded up long-wear makeup products that will stay on long after last call.

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment

There’s no shortage of matte liquid lipsticks to choose from, but not many formulas hold up through drinking coffee and salad dressing without fading or getting flaky as well as NARS’ Powermatte Lip Pigment. That’s why our bets are on any of these soft, shine-free-finish shades staying on well after midnight, whether or not a makeout sesh takes place. 

Yves Saint Laurent All Hours Foundation

We all have that one friend that can somehow keep the party going—no matter how late it is. That’s exactly the M.O. of this full-coverage Yves Saint Laurent foundation. The formula smooths over and hides imperfections without getting dry, flaky, or fading for up to 24 hours. 

Milk Makeup Eye Pigment 

Our relationship with most eyeshadows? It's complicated. Even if you use a primer, when you're sweating at a party, the heat is going to make the smoky eye you finally nailed melt right off. Luckily, there's a few eyeshadow formulas that feel our pain, including Milk Makeup's Eye Pigments. These mega-pigmented cream shadows cover lids with bold shadow in one swipe, but aside from taking seconds to apply, the best part is that eyeshadows actually stay put. 

Tarte Park Ave Princess Bronzer & Contour Palette 

There's few makeup techniques that are more confusing than contouring and highlighting. That's where this Tarte palette comes in. It includes six bronzing and highlighting shades, allowing you to completely customize how you sculpt your features and add a natural glow to your complexion. Each of the powders are infused with the brand's hero ingredient, Amazonian clay, which helps the product go on tiger stripe-free, and stay on for up to 12 hours. 

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara 

This L'Oreal tube of mascara might be the same shade as the rosé you're going to drink tonight, but there's nothing cutesy about the dramatic volume and length it gives lashes in a single swoop. Reach for the waterproof version of it for a sweat-resistant, clump-free finish that will last longer than it takes to get your bartender's attention. 

Stila All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner 

There’s a special place in hell for liquid eyeliners that lie about being smudge-resistant and waterproof. Stila’s pen keeps both promises, plus it has a felt fine-tip applicator that makes drawing on straight, precise lines surprisingly easy. 

ColourPop Super Shock Blush in Birthday Suit 

The average powder blush often gets a bad rep for brushing or fading off. That's where ColourPop's blush pots come in. The powder melts into a creme finish upon contact so that the color is locked into place—whether you head home after dinner or end up watching the sun rise. A single sweep of a rosy shade like Birthday Suit on the apples of your cheeks will give your complexion a healthy flush, but it's also easily buildable if you want an intense wash of color, too. 

Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Full-Coverage Concealer 

If your concealer can last past midnight without oxidizing or sliding off, you can stay out later, too. Inspired by Urban Decay's cult-favorite All Nighter Liquid Foundation, this concealer offers a matte, waterproof, full-coverage with a second-skin finish. 

Benefit Cosmetics Foolproof Brow Powder 

Still recovering from over-plucking your brows in the early 2000s? Brush on a powder that will fill in sparse spots so that your arches look naturally soft and full. Benefit's dual-shade compact includes a light and dark shade that mimics natural gradient look of the brow from beginning to tail. And while its formula may be a powder, it stays glued to your arches like a pomade. 

Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick

When lipsticks brag that they're long-wear, the pigment might stay on your lips, but not without getting dry or flaky. You can count on this Revlon tube's staying power, but it's enriched with hydrating shea butter and aloe so that both the color and your lips remain smooth. 

