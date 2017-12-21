10 Makeup Products That'll Actually Last All Night 

The thought of staying in and enjoying a good book and glass of wine while in the bath probably sounds like bliss, but there's only so many times you can bail on your plans. When you're all out of free passes from your friends, you're going to have to start getting ready for the night—after a quick disco nap, of course.

It doesn't matter how much of a good time you're having, staying out past midnight is tough enough when you're dealing with rude bartenders and bathroom lines. How can you make the night out easier for yourself? Not having to struggle with your makeup, too. When you're hopping from sweaty bar to even sweatier bar, your eyeliner, eyeshadow, and mascara is inevitably going to smudge and crease. And the foundation and concealer you applied using a Beautyblender? It's probably oxidized.

You might not be able to avoid a cover charge, but you can keep your makeup from sliding off mid-night. Here, we've rounded up long-wear makeup products that will stay on long after last call.

