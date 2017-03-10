Makeup Pro-Approved Under-Eye Concealers to Get You Through Daylight Saving Time

Erin Lukas
Mar 10, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Important PSA: Thanks to Daylight Saving Time, most of the country will lose an hour of sleep this weekend. While we’re excited that springing ahead by 60 minutes ahead marks that warmer days are truly almost upon us, we aren’t so jazzed about our shut eye getting cut short.

Since we all know the chances of heading to bed earlier to accommodate the time change isn’t likely, walking around with tired-looking eyes is going to be the new norm in the days ahead—unless you’re armed with a great under-eye concealer to help you look more alive, no matter how little sleep you got the night before.

Since no one knows concealers better than makeup pros, we turned to a few of our favorites to get their expert picks. Keep scrolling to find out their favorite concealers for hiding the dark under-eye circles that come with losing an hour of sleep.

MAC Pro Longwear Concealer 

"I love the MAC Pro Longwear Concealer. It is one of my favorites for under-eye areas because it helps to brighten and conceal the area without accentuating puffiness. The smooth formula doesn't cake up or look dry!" -Daniel Chinchilla, celebrity makeup artist who works with Ariana Grande

MAC $22 SHOP NOW
Shiseido Sheer Eye Zone Corrector

"Shiseido Eye Zone Corrector is genius and amazing. I like to describe it as a filter. It’s lightweight and neutralizes dark circles, using brighteners and color correcting, instead of covering with heavy textured concealer. It can also be used during the day for touch ups (a lot of dark circles develop towards the late afternoon)." -Edward Cruz, N.YC.-based makeup artist who works with Priyanka Chopra

Shiseido $30 SHOP NOW
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer 

"I love this because of how easy it is to melt into the skin. The wand applicator makes it simple to apply to target areas. Then, you can blend with a warmed up finger or brush. It gives a sheer to medium coverage—and it's buildable so you decide on how much coverage you want. The best part is its light diffusing technology that blurs imperfections on the skin!" -Allan Avendaño, celebrity makeup artist who works with Chrissy Teigen and Sarah Hyland

Nars $30 SHOP NOW
Kat Von D Lock-It Concealer 

"I love Kat Von Dee Lock It Tattoo concealer. It worked for a 14 hour film day under hot lights so it works amazing for long wear and the coverage is buildable. The color range is fantastic as well." -Ashunta Sheriff, celebrity makeup artist who works with Taraji P. Henson

Kat Von D $25 SHOP NOW

