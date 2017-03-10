Makeup Pro-Approved Under-Eye Concealers to Get You Through Daylight Saving Time

Important PSA: Thanks to Daylight Saving Time, most of the country will lose an hour of sleep this weekend. While we’re excited that springing ahead by 60 minutes ahead marks that warmer days are truly almost upon us, we aren’t so jazzed about our shut eye getting cut short.

Since we all know the chances of heading to bed earlier to accommodate the time change isn’t likely, walking around with tired-looking eyes is going to be the new norm in the days ahead—unless you’re armed with a great under-eye concealer to help you look more alive, no matter how little sleep you got the night before.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: The Best Translucent Powders, According to The Pros

Since no one knows concealers better than makeup pros, we turned to a few of our favorites to get their expert picks. Keep scrolling to find out their favorite concealers for hiding the dark under-eye circles that come with losing an hour of sleep.

VIDEO: Make Me Emily Ratajkowski featuring Laura Brown