Makeup Primers that Also Solve Your Worst Skin Struggles

Erin Lukas
Feb 14, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

A good facial primer is the glue that holds your makeup look together. So, what’s better than a tube that keeps your makeup from melting off by the time you’ve made your Seamless lunch order at work? A formula that boasts skincare benefits, too. From Urban Decay’s color-correcting primer to CoverFX’s acne-fighting gel, whatever complexion struggle you’re experiencing, there’s a primer for it. The following seven formulas deserve bragging rights for exceeding at multitasking.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Primer 

Just like the brand's cult-favorite foundation, Kevyn Aucoin's creamy primer melts into skin so the rest of your makeup blends flawlessly on top. Not to mention, the formula also protects skin from enivornmetal pollutants and minimizes pores. 

Kevyn Aucoin $52
2 of 7 Courtesy

NARS Pore & Shine Control Primer 

A well-placed glow on on your complexion is a beautiful thing. But on yout T-zone? Not so much. To keep excess oil under control, reach for a mattifying primer like NARS's. Its blurring effect deflects shine on oil-prone areas of the skin. 

Nars $36
3 of 7 Courtesy

First Aid Beauty Hello Fab Coconut Skin Smoothing Priming Moisturizer

Get a primer that can do both. Thanks to the addition of beauty wunderkind ingredient coconut, this lightweight cream acts as a moisturizer while prepping skin for makeup so it stays put all day.

First Aid Beauty $28
4 of 7 Courtesy

CoverFX Mattifying Primer With Anti-Acne Treatment 

A way to treat blemishes by simply putting your makeup on? Yup, it does exist. Powered by acne-zapping salcyclic acid, CoverFX's primer works under your makeup to minimize pimples.

CoverFX $38
5 of 7 Courtesy

Becca First Light Filter Face Primer 

Becca's primer is the closest you'll get to walking around under an Instagram filter in real life. The formula is powered by Cool Light Technology that scatters violet light across your skin to brighten and blur imperfections. Once it's set, you're left with an awake and illuminated complexion, not unlike the effect of your beloved Valencia filter.

Becca $38
6 of 7 Courtesy

Urban Decay Self-Adjusting Complexion Primer 

If you're a fan of a streamlined makeup routine, add Urban Decay's primer to your morning lineup. It features pigments that adjust to your skin tone to create a soft-focus effect that erases imperfections. You can go ahead and take your color correctors out of your makeup bag now. 

Urban Decay $34
7 of 7 Courtesy

Boscia Porefecting White Charcoal Mattifying Treatment Primer 

For pore problems, opt for a primer infused with white charcoal along with witch hazel and artichoke leaf extracts. This trio minimizes and tightens pores for a smooth makeup application. 

Boscia $38

