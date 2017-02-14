Makeup Primers that Also Solve Your Worst Skin Struggles

A good facial primer is the glue that holds your makeup look together. So, what’s better than a tube that keeps your makeup from melting off by the time you’ve made your Seamless lunch order at work? A formula that boasts skincare benefits, too. From Urban Decay’s color-correcting primer to CoverFX’s acne-fighting gel, whatever complexion struggle you’re experiencing, there’s a primer for it. The following seven formulas deserve bragging rights for exceeding at multitasking.