Makeup Masters

THE EXPERTchildhood obsession with makeup led this L.A.-based makeup artist and creator of Vanitymark cosmetics to utilize his natural talents on clients like Marcia Cross, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lucy Lui and Brooke Shields.EXPERT TIP Freedman says, "I was actually turned on to Model Co. Tanning spray by Sophia Bush at the Teen Choice Awards. She brought out the hot pink can and told me when she was doing the film The Hitcher, she had to look middle-of-the-summer tan in January. I've used it ever since on everyone from Vanessa Hudgens to Kate Walsh because it's so natural and it really stays."BUY ONLINE NOW Model Co. Tan Airbrush in a Can , $42See all things hair, makeup and skincare in Best Beauty Buys.