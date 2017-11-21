6 Ways to Make Your Makeup Last All Night

Erin Lukas
Nov 21, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

It’s officially the time of year where your email and Facebook are blowing up with holiday party invites. While you may start off with a sultry smoky eye or a bold lip, by the time the spiked eggnog comes out and photos are snapped, Instagram may show a different message. Smudged eye shadow, melted foundation, or bleeding lipstick aren’t going to garner likes.

Luckily, there are a few tricks that can help your makeup hold up past midnight through dancing and drinks. By simply adding an extra product or two to your routine, your look can be ‘grammable all night long. Read on for six ways you can party-proof your makeup for all of your holiday season events.

Bite Beauty The lip Pencil 

Choose a lip liner close to your go-to holiday shade and apply it over your entire lip (like you would a lipstick), followed by your actual lipstick over it. While the liner will guarantee your bold lip will withstand a glass or two of champagne, we can’t guarantee it will hold up though a midnight kiss.

BeautyBlender Blotterazzi Pro 

If all else fails, keeping a stash of blotting papers on you is a convenient way to minimize shine and oil—the consequences of all that time you spent on the dance floor. But, even better, stash a reusable blotting tool like BeautyBlender's sponge and you'll never run out of sheets. The sponge removes excess shine and oil without affecting your makeup just like one-use blotting papers. 

Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara 

There's waterproof mascara, and then there's Urban Decay's next-level tube. The fiber mascara lengths, separates, and condition lashes. But, most importantly, it promises to hold up during a romp in the sheets. Testing the claim is entirely up to you. 

Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder

Dust on a translucent powder once you’ve applied your foundation, concealer, and blush, to set your makeup for the night. A colorless powder will give you a natural finish that will take away and prevent shine, without adding texture, aka unwanted caking.

M.A.C Cosmetics Prep + Prime Natural Radiance

Applying a makeup primer may seem like an unnecessary step, but the extra effort will pay off when your foundation is still perfectly intact come 2 a.m. In addition to smooth, lasting foundation coverage, M.A.C’s formula also has a glowing finish. Dab it on your under-eye area like a highlighter for a boost of brightness that will give the illusion of a fresh face throughout the night.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Eye Primer and Liner Primer 

Lock your eyeshadow into place and stay crease-free throughout the night by sweeping a coat of e.l.f’s shadow primer across your lids before adding color. And if you love a cat eye, the other end of the stick acts as a liner primer. Disco balls and rainbow lights won’t stand a chance.

