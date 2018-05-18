How to Build a Beginner's Makeup Kit at Sephora

Building a makeup kit for the first time can be oddly stressful. It's hard to know what you really need, and buying a lot of products at once gets pricey.

That's why Sephora exists. The store offers every major makeup brand you can think of (and its entire product line) so you don't have to shop around when you're stocking your kit. Yes, there are a lot of expensive products, but between the $50 lipsticks and gold-infused face masks, you can find some truly affordable buys.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Since it can be tough to figure out exactly what products you should consider essential for everyday use, we've put together a comprehensive guide to serve as your Sephora shopping list. Better yet: Every product on it is $20 or less.

Keep scrolling for the products that every beginner needs in their first makeup kit.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty