What Every Beginner Needs to Have in Their Makeup Kit

Alexis Bennett
Dec 09, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Makeup beginners, don't be confused by the thousands of products on the cosmetic shelves. From eyelash curlers to kabuki brushes, there are so many makeup tools on the market that it can be tough to figure out exactly what you need in your makeup kit.

If you're ready to step your game up but don't want to waste space (or money) on unnecessary items, we've got your back. We've rounded up the must-have items—nothing more, nothing less. Not only are they easy for newbies to use, they've been put to the test and have quickly become pro favorites, too. Discover exactly what you need to have on hand with our selects below.

Moisturizer and Primer

Great makeup begins with great skincare. Prep your skin with a tandem slathering of moisturizer and primer. The duo will ensure a flawless base that keeps makeup in place all day.

CeraVe Moisturizer, $10; target.com. Estee Lauder Illuminating Perfecting Primer, $36; sephora.com.

Concealer and Foundation

Beginners can eliminate the risk of caked-on foundation by adding an opaque concealer to their kit. L.A. Girl's creaseless formula camouflages imperfections, allowing you to use less foundation. When paired with Makeup Forever’s HD Invisible Cover Foundation, no one will be able to tell where your skin ends and the makeup begins.

L.A. Girl concealer, $3; walmart.com. Make Up For Ever foundation, $43; sephora.com.

 

Eyebrow Pomade and Spoolie Brush

Among the most important features on your face: the eyebrows. Use the dual-sided Anastasia Beverly Hills tool to brush and sculpt perfect arches. The brand’s Dipbrow Pomade is also a beginner favorite as it’s easy to apply and smudge proof.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade, $18; sephora.com. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brush #14, $18; macys.com.

Eyeliner and Mascara

There’s really no need to fiddle around with applying false lashes. Tag-team Kat Von D Tattoo Liner, which gives the illusion of thicker fringe, with a few swipes of Benefit’s They Are Real Lengthening Volumizing Mascara to add dramatic length.

Benefit Cosmetics mascara, $24; sephora.com. Kat Von D liner, $19; sephora.com.

Nude and Red Lipstick

No kit is complete without go-to lip colors. These two hues are universally flattering and versatile enough to keep you covered from the office to the dance floor.

Chanel Rouge Coco Shine, $37; nordstrom.com. MAC Lipstick, $17; maccosmetics.com.

Brushes and Tools

In order to put apply your makeup properly you’ll need to use the right tools. The Beautyblender is perfect for effortlessly blending foundations, blush, and concealer. For precise eyemakeup and dusting on powders reach for Sonia Kashuk’s set.

Beautyblender, $20; sephora.com. Sonia Kashuk brush set, $40; target.com

Blush and Highlighter

Add healthy color and a subtle glow to your skin with a classic blush and highlighter. Nars and Becca have both created cult favorites that are must-haves for every kit.

Nars Blush in Orgasm, $30; sephora.com. Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector, $41; sephora.com.

Eyeshadow Palette

If you’re experimenting with eyeshadows, this palette is perfect for you. It offers a range of everyday nudes, plus a hint of bright colors to play around with.

Anastasia Beveryly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette, $42; sephora.com.

Q-Tips and Makeup Wipes

Even pros make mistakes—and dabbing a Q-tip into lotion is their secret for instantly erasing errors. For those nights when you’re too lazy to wash your face, makeup wipes will be your best friend.

Cleanse by Lauren Napier, $40; net-a-porter.com. Q-Tips, $6; target.com.

