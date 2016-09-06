Fresh, Barely-There Makeup Perfect for That 9 AM Lit Class 

Roxanne Adamiyatt
Sep 06, 2016

First impressions are important. And college? That's the start of a whole new life essentially, and if you want, a brand new beauty regimen. For me, I wanted to be Miss Perfect, and I think I tried a little hard appearance wise, much to my own detriment (aka exhaustion). Hey, when that library session goes later than 12 AM, the last night you want to do is worry about your foundation the next morning. 

You, however, can learn from my over-eager first-year self and employ an easier method. You'll still be gorgeous, but with less effort and maybe more ZZZ's every single night. So without further ado, check out this shopping gallery filled with products that will get you that fresh, barely-there beauty look—and also out the door in a matter of minutes. 

Bite Beauty Multistick 

I love a good multiple, and this foray into the beauty category was a hole-in-one by the peeps over at Bite. It has enough slip so it is comfy to wear on your lips, but stays put on your cheeks and lids. It gives the perfect natural flush! Oh, and the shade range is to die for. 

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer 

This concealer is the equivalent to the loyal boyfriend I constantly leave for newer, more exciting options, only to return to a few days later. JK, I don't do that to people, but I do with this concealer.

I try a lot of concealer, but I will never be without this one. It's light, it does what it says, and it blends like a dream. 

Wander Beauty Slide Liner 

This liner is wonderful because of its blendability. It goes on like a dream without any dragging or tugging. It gives you definition without screaming from the rooftops that you are wearing liner. Gorge. 

Catrice Luxury Lashes Ultra Black Volume Mascara 

This gem gives you sexy separation and fring-y volume without being over the top. Oh, and it's actually black. You'll look wide awake, but not like you spent hours getting ready. There's a time and a place, yo.

