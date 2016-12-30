Makeup Brushes That Will Help You Live Your Best Adult Life in 2017

So you’ve dubbed 2017 the year you’ll actually invest in a full-size set of makeup brushes, finally ditching the disposable shadow wand that came in your compact and does absolutely nothing for your smoky eye. If that’s not living your best adult life, I don’t know what is.

To help you follow through with said resolution, we rounded up the newest, prettiest, and most innovative brushes for every price point. Invest away … but just know you’ve gotta clean them.