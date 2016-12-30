Makeup Brushes That Will Help You Live Your Best Adult Life in 2017

So you’ve dubbed 2017 the year you’ll actually invest in a full-size set of makeup brushes, finally ditching the disposable shadow wand that came in your compact and does absolutely nothing for your smoky eye. If that’s not living your best adult life, I don’t know what is. 

To help you follow through with said resolution, we rounded up the newest, prettiest, and most innovative brushes for every price point. Invest away … but just know you’ve gotta clean them. 

Flower Beauty Ultimate Travel Brush Set

If you don't have a lot of cash after the holidays (we get it!), but need a makeup brush set that takes care of your whole face and you can easily throw in a tote, Drew Barrymore has you covered. The entire package totals to less than $20—and that's for four brushes that are ultra soft and apply product seamlessly. 

e.l.f. Beautifully Precise Brush Collection

Nine brushes for $74? While the price-tag deserves a celebration in and of itself, the handles of these brushes are crafted for precision, featuring a thin, tapered section right under the brush head for your fingers to grip. Not to mention, they just look incredibly chic. 

Makeup Revolution USA Precision Contour Brushes

Whether you care about contouring like a Kardashian or not, blending is key when it comes to acing the makeup technique. These brushes—thanks to both the handle and the brush head design—give you control over product placement. Each individual brush retails between $12-15. Not bad, eh?

It Cosmetics City Chic Brush Set

Perhaps the fluffiest, softest brushes ever to touch your face, you can't go wrong with this set from It Cosmetics. The bristles are incredibly easy to clean and your bronzer will look fluid and amazing—no lines to be seen. If that's not motivation to add this to your shopping cart, I don't know what is.

Sonia Kashuk Brush Couture Four-Piece Brush Set

Sonia Kashuk's brushes perform, and given the fact that she's a trusted makeup artist who's worked with celebrities for years, you know you can count on her to formulate a tool that will work well with product. You can also count on her for coming up with the cutest packaging ever. Seriously... look at these! 

PUR Cosmetics Skin-Perfecting Concealer Brush

Concealer brushes are tricky. They have to be small enough to fit in that tiny area under your eye, yet you still need the control to actually blend in the product. PUR Cosmetics is taking things into their own hands with a buffing concealer brush, featuring synthetic bristles, that will help you address those hard-to-reach areas. 

