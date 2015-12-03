The Most Common Questions Every Makeup Artist Gets Asked, and the Answers

There are tons of questions that we all want answers to. How to achieve the perfect liquid line, how to contour like Kim Kardashian, what is the perfect red lipstick for every skintone? The list goes on and on. Because we know that you're pressing questions need to be answered, we connected with top makeup artists from our favorite brands to give us all their secrets.

Below, are the most commonly asked questions makeup artists receive daily, and their ever-elusive answers.

1. How do I pick the perfect red lipstick?

Women are always on the prowl for this. Choose cooler "true" red tones with a bit of blue if you have pink in your skin or are super fair-skinned. A warmer orange-red tone works best for olive-skinned women. —Lori Taylor-Davis, Smashbox Global Pro Artist

2. How do I contour my face?

Contouring seems like a daunting task if you've never done it. The reality is it's easier than you may think. The simplest way to understand contouring is to imagine a light over your head. The areas of the face that the light will illuminate are the highlights and the areas cast in shadows are the contours. Finding the right products is easy, and may already be in your makeup collection. Use a foundation or concealer one shade darker than you skintone (the one you purchased after that last beach vacation), or a bronzer can do the trick. —Blair Patterson, Director of Global Makeup Artistry, Estée Lauder

3. Which foundation works best?

Foundation creates the illusion of a flawless complexion. First, you need to determine what type of coverage you want to achieve: sheer, medium, or full. Next, decide on the finish: matte, natural, or dewy. Estée Lauder has a huge variety, so they're usually my favorite. —Victor Henao, Global Makeup Artist, Estée Lauder

4. Can I wear foundation every day? How do I stop it from slipping off?

You can always wear foundation just make sure to wear PRIMER! You can customize the primer for your skin concern as there are so many different kinds. This is the easiest way to wear foundation so it stays put. —LD

5. How do I get rid of wrinkles?

Makeup is magical. It can help conceal imperfections, but it's not the answer to every beauty issue. Being educated on the right skincare routine is important to maintain your skin. Great makeup starts with great skin, so make sure to stock up on moisturizers that contain retinol for anti aging and hyaluronic acid for intense moisture. —BP

7. I have 5 minutes to do my makeup—what can I do that would make the most difference?

A little concealer under the eyes is the easiest way to look more awake and bright-eyed. Or sunglasses and a bright lip always do the trick. —LD

8. What is the one product you can't work without?

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair—I use it with everything. Apply it on clean skin before your moisturizer, mix it with your foundation and blush. It makes any makeup look more like real skin. —BP

9. What is the most memorable job you've done?

Whenever I work with a celebrity, it's always very special. I recently spent the day with Kendall Jenner on an Estée Lauder shoot and got to experience first-hand, the "Kendall Jenner Effect." It's great to be with a celebrity who is surrounded by so much positive light. —VH