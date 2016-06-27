Nostalgia Alert: This Makeup Artist Just Did a Lizzie McGuire Beauty Tutorial

We know it's fun to get nostalgic about the glory days of the Disney Channel (the early 2000's were lit), but we can probably agree that Lizzie McGuire was the best thing to happen to us. She helped us through middle school, high school, and maybe (just maybe) even college. If you find yourself feeling reminiscent about butterfly clips or Lizzie's cartoon incarnation and her sage wisdom, then we've got the perfect Monday pick up for you. Presenting, a Lizzie McGuire makeup tutorial.

Here's a little throwback for you guys! Lizzie McGuire/@HilaryDuff inspired tutorial ✨ #ItsSteephh __________________________ MAKEUP DEETS: Face • @BenefitCosmetics Hello Flawless Foundation "Petal" #Benefit @WetnWildBeauty Bronzer "Bikini Contest" #WetnWildBeauty #MakeupForever HD Concealer R20 @ColourpopCosmetics Contour Stick @AnastasiaBeverlyHills "Starlight" Highlight @MakeupGeekCosmetics "Love Letter" Blush _______________ Eyes • @JouerCosmetics Mermaid Collection Pink Shadow #JouerCosmetics #MakeupGeek Mocha & Wisteria #AnastasiaBeverlyHills "Soft Brown" Dip Brow @MorpheBrushes to help complete the look! #MorpheBrushes #MorpheGirl ________________ Lashes • @LillyLashes "Opulence" #LillyLashes #GhalichiGlam & Choker: @Funk.Inc _________________ #hudabeauty #wakeupandmakeup #vegas_nay #makeupvideoss #liveglam #HilaryDuff A video posted by stephanie duran (@itssteephh) on Jun 22, 2016 at 8:12pm PDT

Makeup artist Stephanie Duran shared a condensed version of her Lizzie McGuire/Hilary Duff-inspired makeup tutorial on her Instagram. The tutorial is basically the grown-up way to wear all of your favorite 2000's trends—think sparkly pink eyeshadow, lip gloss, etc. The tutorial also has the added bonus of some exemplary mood music, meaning the theme song for the Lizzie McGuire show.

Have you seen babe @itssteephh transform into #LizzieMcGuire yet? Watch the video on our #LiveGlam Instagram Page and read more on our NEW BLOG (click link in bio) 💘💁 A photo posted by LiveGlam (@liveglam.co) on Jun 24, 2016 at 11:16am PDT

Best part? Stephanie tops off her look with some butterfly clips. Seriously, what more do you need?

We really hope this made your Monday morning. It gave us a boost, for sure.