This Makeup Artist Is Creating Looks Straight Out of Lisa Frank

Whenever we dream up our ideal beauty aesthetic, it usually comes pretty close to resembling something out of a Lisa Frank fever dream. Obviously the best thing to happen to us in 2016 was when Lisa Frank announced their clothing line. That dolphin crop top was on our wish lists almost immediately. But if you've been feeling like there's a Lisa Frank shaped hole in your heart besides your newly purchased leggings, then you have to check out makeup artist Kimberley Margarita's work.

Kimberley Margarita is a Canada-based makeup artist and YouTuber, and she's making all of our childhood dreams come true. Kimberley has over 300k followers on Instagram, and it's not hard to see why. She creates beauty looks that make her look like she walked out of a Lisa Frank drawing, which might have to do with Kimberley's color scheme. Glance at her feed and you'll notice it's super purple, pink, glitter, and sequin heavy. While we don't know her actual inspiration, regardless, her work is beautiful and incredibly precise.

After landing on Kimberley's page, we might have lost some valuable office hours scrolling and screeching YAS endlessly at all of the amazing makeup looks. Eh, it was worth it.