This Girl's Beauty Transformation Into Harry Potter Is Uncanny

Scrolling through Instagram this morning (yes, it's a morning ritual), we caught ourselves getting super into Harry Potter's selfies before we remembered he's not a real person, and, well, he definitely doesn't have an Instagram. After recomposing ourselves, we realized that it was just more work for the supremely talented 17-year-old Annelies van Overbeek.

If that name feels a little bit familiar to you, it's probably because we've talked about her before. You may remember Annelies as the insanely talented Instagram star transforming herself into her various vintage icons and characters. She's done several versions of Audrey Hepburn, who she has an uncanny resemblance to, and she's also done Scarlett O'Hara, Daisy Buchanan, and like, a million more. Her latest makeover still took us by surprise, though. She managed to make herself look like the spitting image of Harry Potter circa Prisoner of Azkaban.

Of course, she didn't miss a detail. Please draw your attention to the tousled brunette hair, the circular glasses, and the scar on her forehead.

Since we've chatted about her, this MUA has also transformed herself into Allison Reynolds from The Breakfast Club, though she said it wasn't planned, and a version of Marie Antoinette.