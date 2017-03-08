The Best Translucent Powders, According to The Pros

Erin Lukas
Mar 08, 2017

The major key for guaranteeing that your makeup will stay in place the whole day: a translucent powder. Whether you have a penchant for loose or pressed, not all formulas are created equal. Before you apply one, it’s important that the powder actually goes on undetected leaving no evidence behind. A chalky finish or product that has settled into fine lines and wrinkles is likely to live on forever in photos of you tagged by friends on Instagram. Since no one knows which makeup products deserve bragging rights better than makeup artists, we polled a handful of pros to find out which pressed and loose translucent powders are in their kits. Even better: Some of their selections come in a variety of tints so that there's truly a transparent option for every skin tone. Here, are the six best pressed and loose powders to set your makeup with, according to the pros.

Dior Diorskin Nude Air Powder

“I use this compact in #20 on light to medium skin tones, blotting where I need to on the skin. It cuts the shine without looking heavy in photos.” –Daniel Martin, celebrity makeup artist who works with Olivia Palermo and Kate Bosworth

Koh Gen Do Face Powder In A Jar

“I love Koh Gen Do Pressed Powder in Jar, Radiant Finish. It sets the makeup beautifully without looking dry or powdery, and it gives skin a radiant glow that looks fresh and polished. The powder is sheer so it doesn’t disturb your makeup color or leaves skin looking cakey and dry.” –Nick Barose, celebrity makeup artist who works with Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Kevyn Aucoin The Gossamer Looser Powder

“My go-to powder is Kevyn Aucoin’s Gossamer Loose Powder. The silkiness of the powder lies on skin like expensive lingerie, and never looks over-matte or caked up.” –Abraham Sprinkle, N.Y.C.-based hair and makeup artist

Too Cool For School Dinoplatz Loose & Silly Powder

“This loose powder is super finely milled and soft but has a touch of light-reflecting pearl that looks so pretty on the face.” –Katie Jane Hughes, N.Y.C.-based makeup artist

Charlotte Tilbury Air Brush Flawless Finish Skin Perfecting Micro-Powder

“My favorite powder right now is Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Finish Airbrush Pressed Powder. It's so finely milled and fills in any lines and imperfections while giving the skin a satin finish, which means that your skin still has a glow while keeping you from looking super shiny.”  -Allan Avendaño, celebrity makeup artist who works with Chrissy Teigen and Jenna Dewan Tatum

MAC Blot Powder/Pressed

“My favorite pressed translucent Powder is the MAC Blot Powder. The powder itself seems like it was pressed harder so you won't pick up too much. It absorbs excess shine, but unlike foundation powders or loose mineral powders, it will never build up. It looks so natural that you can even use it all by itself if you want to cheat on #NoMakeupMonday.” –Andrew Sotomayor, N.Y.C.-based makeup artist

