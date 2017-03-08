The Best Translucent Powders, According to The Pros

The major key for guaranteeing that your makeup will stay in place the whole day: a translucent powder. Whether you have a penchant for loose or pressed, not all formulas are created equal. Before you apply one, it’s important that the powder actually goes on undetected leaving no evidence behind. A chalky finish or product that has settled into fine lines and wrinkles is likely to live on forever in photos of you tagged by friends on Instagram. Since no one knows which makeup products deserve bragging rights better than makeup artists, we polled a handful of pros to find out which pressed and loose translucent powders are in their kits. Even better: Some of their selections come in a variety of tints so that there's truly a transparent option for every skin tone. Here, are the six best pressed and loose powders to set your makeup with, according to the pros.

