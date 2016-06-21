This Makeup Artist Is Using Makeup to Create Optical Illusions—and It's Awesome

You won't believe your eyes.
If you're good enough at doing makeup, then you're basically creating optical illusions. Case in point: Those Instagram makeup artists who contour themselves into different celebrities. Honestly, we're impressed by anyone who can get their eyeliner to match, and we give major props to those who are able to keep their makeup from melting off their faces on 98 degree days. However, makeup artist Dain Yoon is really taking things up a notch.
If you take a scroll through her Instagram, you'll see she's known for creating trippy and totally mesmerizing makeup looks, and you'll honestly start to wonder if it's all real. Like, body part or makeup? Check out some of them below.
Feeling like we've really fallen through the rabbit hole with this one.
Struggling to figure out which are the OG set of eyes here.
Imagine how much of high school you could have slept through if you had mastered the hand/face makeup illusion. Are we right?
We'd need approximately six hands to pull this one together.
We've spent a good amount of time looking at the Alice in Wonderland-ish one, and we still can't really figure out what's happening. Basically, we're super amazed and in awe of Dain Yoon and her skills.