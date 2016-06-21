This Makeup Artist Is Using Makeup to Create Optical Illusions—and It's Awesome

If you're good enough at doing makeup, then you're basically creating optical illusions. Case in point: Those Instagram makeup artists who contour themselves into different celebrities. Honestly, we're impressed by anyone who can get their eyeliner to match, and we give major props to those who are able to keep their makeup from melting off their faces on 98 degree days. However, makeup artist Dain Yoon is really taking things up a notch.

If you take a scroll through her Instagram, you'll see she's known for creating trippy and totally mesmerizing makeup looks, and you'll honestly start to wonder if it's all real. Like, body part or makeup? Check out some of them below.

Part of me. #painting, #makeup, #modeling all by myself. ☕️🎨 #illusion#surreal#bodypainting#bodypaint#trickart#artwork#handwork#teapot#coffee#designdain#mua#미술#종강#언제하냐 A photo posted by 윤다인 Dain Yoon (@designdain) on Jun 11, 2016 at 1:43pm PDT

Feeling like we've really fallen through the rabbit hole with this one.

도화지보다 도화지같은 내얼굴 ㅋㅋㅋ #drawing #painting #onface #mua #makeup #분장 Inspired by @mimles A photo posted by 윤다인 Dain Yoon (@designdain) on Apr 16, 2016 at 7:02pm PDT

Struggling to figure out which are the OG set of eyes here.

손에 그림그리기 꿀잼🎨#painting#onhand#drawing#mua#trickart#bodypaintng A photo posted by 윤다인 Dain Yoon (@designdain) on May 9, 2016 at 7:02pm PDT

Imagine how much of high school you could have slept through if you had mastered the hand/face makeup illusion. Are we right?

손이 하나 더 있었으면 좋겠다. 어렵다 너무 너무 너무 어려워!! I wish I had one more hand. This one was freaking difficult. hair by @hair_dohwa @dohwa_ #drawing#painting#onhand#onface#trickart#bodypainting#artwork#makeup#미술#그림#올리브영#메이크업#슈에무라#바비브라운#도화쌤 A photo posted by 윤다인 Dain Yoon (@designdain) on May 22, 2016 at 4:59am PDT

We'd need approximately six hands to pull this one together.

We've spent a good amount of time looking at the Alice in Wonderland-ish one, and we still can't really figure out what's happening. Basically, we're super amazed and in awe of Dain Yoon and her skills.