This Makeup Artist Turned Her Chin Into Kim Kardashian — No, We're Not Joking

Instagram is a gold mine when it comes to discovering new beauty trends. We’d be lying if we said that we haven’t spent hours (and hours and hours and hours) browsing photos of people contouring their legs, faces, and even butts, though that one was kind of strange. And how about that rainbow highlighter we recently discovered? The truth is you never know what’s hiding behind a hashtag.
So today, we bring you the makeup artist who turns her chin into different celebs, emojis, and cartoon characters. Her name is Laura Jenkinson, and she is hugely talented (she even has a book). Jenkinson’s transformation of the lower part of her face is simply mesmerizing. From crying Kim K and Kylie Jenner to Dobby from Harry Potter and even presidential candidate Donald Trump, she can do it all.
You can also count on her to give you some amazing ideas on some more traditional makeup looks:
We told you! It's proof you never know what you’re going to find behind that #beauty hashtag.