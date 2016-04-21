This Makeup Artist Turned Her Chin Into Kim Kardashian — No, We're Not Joking

Instagram is a gold mine when it comes to discovering new beauty trends. We’d be lying if we said that we haven’t spent hours (and hours and hours and hours) browsing photos of people contouring their legs, faces, and even butts, though that one was kind of strange. And how about that rainbow highlighter we recently discovered? The truth is you never know what’s hiding behind a hashtag.

So today, we bring you the makeup artist who turns her chin into different celebs, emojis, and cartoon characters. Her name is Laura Jenkinson, and she is hugely talented (she even has a book). Jenkinson’s transformation of the lower part of her face is simply mesmerizing. From crying Kim K and Kylie Jenner to Dobby from Harry Potter and even presidential candidate Donald Trump, she can do it all.

19•100 #100daysofmakeup How I feel about it being Monday tomorrow, @kimkardashian knows. #kimcrying A photo posted by Laura Jenkinson (@laurajenkinson) on Apr 17, 2016 at 12:02pm PDT

14•100 #100daysofmakeup Only 86 days left of the makeup challenge... Excellent. A photo posted by Laura Jenkinson (@laurajenkinson) on Apr 12, 2016 at 2:12pm PDT

8•100 #100daysofmakeup I know it's not Halloween, but I wanted to do something terrifying 👹 CAPTION CONTEST... GO! A photo posted by Laura Jenkinson (@laurajenkinson) on Apr 6, 2016 at 6:58am PDT

@kyliejenner 👑 A photo posted by Laura Jenkinson (@laurajenkinson) on Mar 22, 2016 at 9:45am PDT

It's October which means Halloween is just around the corner! Here's Mavis from #HotelT2 #ad – out at cinemas on October 16th and previewing this weekend 👻 A photo posted by Laura Jenkinson (@laurajenkinson) on Oct 7, 2015 at 7:02am PDT

You can also count on her to give you some amazing ideas on some more traditional makeup looks:

Grainy iPhone photo wearing @sauceboxcosmetics Forbidden Fruit palette for inner and outer corners • @maccosmetics Crystal Avalanche on centre of lid • @illamasqua precision ink liner • @eylureofficial lashes 🔮 A photo posted by Laura Jenkinson (@laurajenkinson) on Feb 18, 2015 at 6:00am PST

We told you! It's proof you never know what you’re going to find behind that #beauty hashtag.