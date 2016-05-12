This Makeup Artist Is Bubbling Her Eyeliner

There are a ton of ways to apply eyeliner, and we tend to pick our fave depending on our mood, like smoky if we’re feeling sexy and a cat-eye if a bit flirty. But Instagram’s jennyg_makeup has a new technique that’s making the rounds on social media — bubbled liner.

While the look might not be for everyone, her method for achieving the look shows a lot of ingenuity. She actually dips the open end on the cap of an eyeliner pencil into a pot of gel liner. Next, she pressed half of the round cap onto her lash line repeatedly to create the outline of semi-circles. Last, she fills them in with the gel liner and gives the ends a little flick.

#bubble liner#liner# makeup#bronzed @hudabeauty @vegas_nay link in bio!!!!! Link in bio!!!!! Link in bio!!!!! A video posted by Snapchat Jennygmakeup (@jennyg_makeup) on Apr 26, 2016 at 10:32pm PDT

Half of the commenters on the tutorial are totally against the look, while the other half admire her creativity (and we’re totally siding with the latter, because it really is a cool and different style). We’re not entirely sure this look would work for us, personally, but we’re totally willing to give it a shot. After all, isn’t makeup supposed to be a fun way to express yourself? We’ll try any trend at least once..