This Makeup Artist Is Bubbling Her Eyeliner

Now we know how we’ll be spending our upcoming weekend.

Kelly Bryant
May 12, 2016 @ 7:30 am

There are a ton of ways to apply eyeliner, and we tend to pick our fave depending on our mood, like smoky if we’re feeling sexy and a cat-eye if a bit flirty. But Instagram’s jennyg_makeup has a new technique that’s making the rounds on social media — bubbled liner.

While the look might not be for everyone, her method for achieving the look shows a lot of ingenuity. She actually dips the open end on the cap of an eyeliner pencil into a pot of gel liner. Next, she pressed half of the round cap onto her lash line repeatedly to create the outline of semi-circles. Last, she fills them in with the gel liner and gives the ends a little flick.

#bubble liner#liner# makeup#bronzed @hudabeauty @vegas_nay link in bio!!!!! Link in bio!!!!! Link in bio!!!!!

A video posted by Snapchat Jennygmakeup (@jennyg_makeup) on

Half of the commenters on the tutorial are totally against the look, while the other half admire her creativity (and we’re totally siding with the latter, because it really is a cool and different style). We’re not entirely sure this look would work for us, personally, but we’re totally willing to give it a shot. After all, isn’t makeup supposed to be a fun way to express yourself? We’ll try any trend at least once..

