Barnes and Noble Is Launching a Beauty Destination on College Campuses   

If you haven't seen or heard of The Glossary — a "store within a store" that sells mass and prestige beauty products on college campuses — just wait. The concept was tested at campus bookstores at Barnes & Noble Emory University and Southern Methodist University and, after doing well at both, expanded to Tulane University and the College of William and Mary. Now, The Glossary is launching at another campus, the University of California at Riverside, proving that the concept is catching on.

The Glossary is essentially a makeup retail store that sells a variety of in demand products. It just so happens to be located on campus grounds, making it way easier for students to get those much-gabbed about products raved about on social media and online beauty forums.

Barnes & Noble College

"...we recognized a gap in access to beauty solutions on campus and worked with [students] to help shape The Glossary," explains Lisa Mazzio, director of Barnes & Noble College's merchandise, fashion trends, and beauty, in a recent press release.

She says that the students' feedback helped The Glossery determine not only what brands to carry and what types of makeup to stock, but also the store layout and overall vibe. They carry brands such as Smashbox, Lipstick Queen, Maybelline, CoverGirl, Bliss, and Burt's Bees.