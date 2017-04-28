This Nude Lipstick Was Tested on 25 Different Skin Tones

If you’re still on the quest to find the perfect ‘90s nude, let us introduce you to a tube that was actually born in the decade we’re all so nostalgic for. While lipstick colors come and go with discontinuations and limited-edition lines, MAKE UP FOR EVER has kept one in stock since its creation in 1990, and its pinky-nude pigment will help you achieve all your favorite throwback, classic, and modern looks.

Rose Wood ($22; sephora.com), a nude tone with a satin finish and a comfortable wear, was created as part of the Artist Rouge Lipstick Collection 27 years ago and can still be found at your nearest Sephora.

And while the fact it has stuck around for so long speaks to its popularity with buyers, as it turns out, the brand created the tone to flatter everyone, and it was actually tested on 25 different skin tones!

