Meet the Translucent Powder That Made Me Fall in Love With Translucent Powders

I pretty much prefer cream-based anything. Foundation, blush, highlighter, and eyeshadow. As someone who isn’t a masterpiece caliber artist when it comes to makeup brush techniques, the cream consistency tends to make my life a whole lot easier. Now that you have gotten to know me in that respect, you get why I never used translucent powders. Sure, I want my makeup to stay in place, but setting sprays help to take care of that, too.

But I like the mix things up, and if you’re going to jump into a new product category, you might as well start with a classic, no?

That’s one of the main reasons I decided to take Make Up For Ever’s HD Microfinish Powder ($35; sephora.com) for a spin. Well, that and the fact that I’m constantly watching YouTube vloggers set their concealer with powder, and since it’s fall, I’m ready to mattify my skin a little more. You know how I love the dew, though…

I gotta tell ya—I was nervous to use it. It’s looked super pigmented, and I was afraid it would completely cover the healthy, rosy flush I have in my cheeks. I dusted my makeup brush lightly into the container, picked up some powder, and then tapped off the excess. In outward motions, I swept it over my cheeks and forehead and under my eyes. It instantly created a matte finish, and surprisingly, I still felt like my skin was glowing, two things I don’t usually associate with one another.

This powder really does blend in seconds, but I would be weary of applying any more to my face without it showing up.

Turns out, when it comes to this game-changing product, there are some v. important application tips makeup artists want you to be aware of.

"I love using this powder because it's so finely milled, so you actually don't even see it on the skin,” says makeup artist Neil Scibelli. "It softens the appearances of fine lines and pores—all while mattifying at the same time. The trick is to use a very little bit, dusted over your finished look,” he tells me.

However, he also mentions that it does have light-reflecting properties, so definitely don’t overdo it or get super duper liberal with application so it doesn’t interact poorly with a camera flash.

Makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes also suggests tapping off the excess (it’s key!) and then applying where you want to dull shine. "I would then go over with a clean brush just to make sure that it's all blended in,” she says. "HD powder was designed for film and TV, as it looks flawless and powderless, but a bit too much and you can really see it.”

Basically, a little with this product goes a very long way, which is always a bonus if you ask me.